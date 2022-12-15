According to the police, revenge was the motive behind the incident as class 12 student ended up her “friendship” with the main accused Sachin Arora (20) few months ago.

Delhi Acid Attack: Accused Left Phone With Friend To Mislead Police, Bought Substance Online

Delhi acid attack: The Delhi police had cracked the Dwarka acid attck within hours and arrested three men for their involvement in the crime. The three have been identified as Sachin Arora, 20; Harshit Aggarwal, 19, and Virender Singh, 22.

According to the police, revenge was the motive behind the incident as class 12 student ended up her “friendship” with the main accused Sachin Arora (20) few months ago.

Police said that on the day of the incident, Sahin and Harshit came on a motercycle to throw acid on the school girl while Virender took Sachin’s scooter and mobile phone to another location to create an alibi to mislead the police. While Harshit was riding the bike, Sachin threw acid on the girl.

The police, in a statement further informed that the main accused had brought the acid from e-commerce platform flipkart.

Earlier that day, the father of the 17-year-old acid attack victim said he has no clue who could have done such a thing and insists his daughter never complained about any harassment.

Minutes, after she left her west Delhi home to go to school with her sister, the girl, was attacked with acid by two masked bike-borne men. Her sister rushed back home to inform her parents about the incident, while some shopkeepers helped her wash off the acid with milk.

Girl suffered 8% facial burn injuries

A doctor at the hospital said that the girl has suffered seven to eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. The victim’s faxther deals in rubber stamps and is also a property dealer, while her mother is a homemaker. She is the eldest among three siblings, that include a 12-year-old sister and a seven-year-old brother.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, where two men riding a blue-coloured bike were seen throwing acid at the victim. She was attacked at 7:30 am on Wednesday minutes after she left her home for school.

DCW takes cognisance

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal expressed concern over the incident, questioning why the sale of acid cannot be restricted so that such heinous crimes can be prevented.

Maliwal also rapped the central government alleging that despite giving several recommendations and notices, the retail sale of acid continues in the country are “vegetables are sold”.

CM Kejriwal demands strict punishment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded stringent punishment for those involved in throwing acid on a minor girl in west Delhi, and said the government is concerned about every child in the city.

“This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us,” Kejriwal said.

According to media reports, between 2018 and 2021, Delhi reported 32 cases of acid attack. In 2018, the city registered 11 cases and in 2019, there were 10 cases. In 2020, the year that saw nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the national capital reported two cases. The next year, in 2021, it increased to nine.



