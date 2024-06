Chief priest Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, who spearheaded the holy consecration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, died on Saturday morning. He was 86 years old. According to Dixit’s family members, he had been unwell and undergoing treatment for the past few days. The last rites of Acharya Laxmikant Dixit will be performed in Varanasi at Manikarnika Ghat, one of the holiest cremation grounds among the sacred riverfronts.

