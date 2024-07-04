Home

Action Sought Against PM Modi Over ‘Wrong, False’ Statements; Congress MP Writes To LS Speaker

Prime Minister Modi’s claim that the Congress vote share has gone down in 16 states in which it contested alone has been challenged.

New Delhi: Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore has written to Om Birla, the Lok Sabha speaker, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Anurag Thakur made “factually incorrect, inaccurate and misleading statements” in the house, and sought appropriate action in the matter, said the sources.

In his correspondence, Tagore has urged Speaker Birla to apply the provisions of direction 115(1) concerning the statements made by Modi and Thakur.

He urged Birla to commence necessary proceedings and take suitable action against the “factually incorrect, inaccurate, and misleading statements” made by Prime Minister Modi and Thakur in the House. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi, in his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, claimed that the Congress had made a “false promise” of Rs 8,500 per month to women, whereas the party’s pledge was contingent upon winning the election and forming the government.

He also challenged Prime Minister Modi’s claim that the Congress vote share has gone down in 16 states in which it contested alone.”This is factually incorrect. The Congress vote share increased in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Telangana etc.,” Tagore was quoted as saying in the letter.

He also described Modi’s statement that “no bulletproof jackets were provided for the Army during Congress’ tenure” as “grossly misleading.” “It wasn’t that the jackets were nonexistent; there was a shortage. The police, for instance, had bulletproof jackets during the Mumbai attacks,” Tagore clarified.

He also contested the prime minister’s assertion that the Congress had not provided fighter jets to the Army. “We had Jaguars, Mig-29s, SU-30s, and Mirage 2000s,” stated the letter.

Tagore highlighted purported inaccuracies in Thakur’s July 1 speech in the Lok Sabha. The Congress MP countered Thakur’s assertion that the Army lacked arms and fighter jets during their governance. “We possessed Jaguars, Mig 29s, SU-30s, Mirage 2000s. We had nuclear bombs, missiles such as Agni, Prithvi, Aakash, Nag, Trishul, and subsequently Brahmos,” he stated.

Tagore also labeled Thakur’s statement that Prime Minister Modi has not taken a single holiday as “factually incorrect” and inquired about the category of leave that is utilized for election campaigns.

