Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Delhi Hospital Following Chest pain

New Delhi: Actor Annu Kapoor on Thursday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after he complained of chest pain. He is now believed to be in a “stable and recovering” condition.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, comfirmed that the actor was admitted for a chest problem. The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is “currently stable and recovering”, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Annu Kapoor is known for his outstanding performances in films such as ‘Hum’, ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin’, ‘Aitraaz’, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’, and many more. He received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama ‘Vicky Donor’. He was last seen in the web show ‘Crash Course’, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year.



