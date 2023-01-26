Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Delhi Hospital Following Chest pain

Actor Annu Kapoor on Thursday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after he complained of chest pain.
New Delhi: Actor Annu Kapoor on Thursday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after he complained of chest pain. He is now believed to be in a “stable and recovering” condition.
Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, comfirmed that the actor was admitted for a chest problem. The hospital, in a health bulletin, said Kapoor is “currently stable and recovering”, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Annu Kapoor is known for his outstanding performances in films such as ‘Hum’, ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin’, ‘Aitraaz’, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’, and many more. He received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama ‘Vicky Donor’. He was last seen in the web show ‘Crash Course’, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:20 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 11:33 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Apple Employees Will Not Have to Undergo COVID Test to Return to Office From Next Month
[ad_1] Home BusinessWork From Home Ends: Apple Employees Will Not Have to Undergo COVID Test to Return to Office From...
Man Beaten To Death For Failing To Pay Electricity Bill Of Rs 3,000 In Gurugram
[ad_1] Home HaryanaMan Beaten To Death For Failing To Pay Electricity Bill Of Rs 3,000 In Gurugram A man died...
Apply for 50 Posts Till Jan 30 at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deets Inside
[ad_1] Home EducationCentral Railway Jr Technical Associate Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Posts Till Jan 30 at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deets Inside...
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death By Passengers In Delhi
[ad_1] Home News DelhiAuto Driver Stabbed To Death By Passengers In Delhi’s Dwarka A 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed...
TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Schedule, Exam Timing Here
[ad_1] TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released...
BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 on Feb 12; Check Admit Card Release Date, Marking Scheme Here
[ad_1] How to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023?Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple...
Average Rating