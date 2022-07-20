Adamas University signs 6 MoUs with industry stalwarts

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti



Classrooms to Cubicles – A Corporate Leap in Academics



With an eye to bridge the existing industry-academia gap and to build industry equipped leaders for tomorrow, Adamas University, Kolkata has signed 6 MoUs with industry stalwarts like, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. who will provide research labs and practices, IBM India Pvt. Ltd. who will provide employability skill enhancement programs to learning path co-creation, and more, they will bring forth the latest software content, real-world industry experience, hands-on labs, and best practices in an interactive and collaborative manner, among other things to support Doctoral Degree programs, Larsen & Toubro Limited who aims to deliver a course content that is more application oriented and in-tune with future skills,

RPG Foundation who will emphasize on the training they aim to provide an exposure to core software skills thereby, improving the students basic concepts through real-time case studies and assignments in technologies via a combination of virtual, eLearning and physical classroom set-ups as per the program design, Global Talent Track Foundation (GTTF) who will provide employability enhancement related activities through a blended learning model and ultimately facilitate placement opportunities with themselves and their client or customer companies as well, SattvaQ IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will provide the aspirants who will be keen to pursue further education abroad. SattvaQ will provide Linguaskill, Upskill and TKT exams in combination with a two-day workshop to help students prepare for the Cambridge English Exams. These MoUs with industry leaders will provide real-world exposure and opportunities for their students.



Being a fresher in any industry, one often faces the challenge of putting what they learnt in classrooms and books, into actionable skills. From internships to research grants and more, these strategic partnerships will help bridge the existing industry-academia gap and build industry equipped leaders for tomorrow.





“With these MOUs, Adamas University is entering into a different phase of corporate collaboration beyond merely internships and placements. Now industry will actively participate and facilitate applied research in their labs and technologies and engage in skilling the learners of the University to make them more suitable for productive work on finishing their courses. In turn, the University will also help the industry through field-based market survey and applied research.” – said Professor Samit Roy, Prof. Samit Roy- Chancellor , Adamas University and Chairman RICE Group

“These are exciting times and we’re more than happy with this newfound partnership where we look forward to working hand-in-hand with Adamas University.” – said Dr. Somnath Chatterjee, Chairman & MD of Suraksha Diagnostics.



“The gap between academia and corporate has always been a huge jump. Thus, Adamas University has taken upon itself the initiative to collaborate with IBM India, Suraksha Diagnostic, Larsen and Toubro, RPG Foundation, Global Talent Track Foundation, SattvaQ IT Solutions to pave the way to bridge this gap.” – Abhijit Giri, Director CDC, Alumni Relations and Group Outreach.