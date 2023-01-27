Adani Group’s Stocks Continue to Fall After Allegations By Hindenburg Research Firm

Home

Shares of Adani Total Gas plummeted 19.65 per cent, Adani Transmission tumbled 19 per cent, Adani Green Energy plunged 15.50 per cent and Adani Enterprises tanked 6.19 per cent on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises Latest Update: The stocks of the Adani group continued to remain under pressure on Friday and fell to 20 per cent in morning trade, after the US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research made damaging allegations.

Also, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell 5.31 per cent, Adani Wilmar dipped 5 per cent and Adani Power declined 4.99 per cent.

The 30-share BSE benchmark plunged by 1,106 points or 1.84 per cent to trade at 59,098.37 in afternoon session due to heavy selling in financials, banking, oil and IT stocks.

The Adani Group on Thursday said it is examining legal options to take “punitive action” against Hindenburg Research for its “reckless” attempt to sabotage a mega share sale at the conglomerate’s flagship firm – a statement that the US activist investor responded by saying it stands by its report that alleged “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud by the group.

“The maliciously mischievous, unresearched report published by Hindenburg Research on January 24, 2023, has adversely affected the Adani Group, our shareholders and investors. The volatility in Indian stock markets created by the report is of great concern and has led to unwanted anguish for Indian citizens,” Adani Group’s lead head Jatin Jalundhwala said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)



