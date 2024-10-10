Adarsh Kumar, Co-founder & COO of iEnergizer, Honored as ET Business Leader 2024 for Excellence in BPO

iEnergizer is proud to announce that its Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Adarsh Kumar, has been honored as the ET (Economic Times) Business Leader 2024 for Excellence in BPO Industry. The prestigious award was presented on Monday, October 7, 2024, in recognition of his visionary leadership and remarkable contributions to the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

Adarsh Kumar, Co-founder & COO, iEnergizer BPO

The ET Business Leader Awards, a hallmark of excellence in the business community, celebrate leaders who have shown outstanding innovation, dedication, and impact in their respective industries. Mr. Kumar’s recognition reflects iEnergizer’s consistent growth, operational excellence, and client-centric approach under his leadership. With a focus on integrating cutting-edge technology and developing a culture of continuous improvement, Mr. Kumar has positioned iEnergizer as a prominent and trusted partner in the global BPO landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Adarsh Kumar said, “I am deeply honored to receive the ET Business Leader 2024 award for Excellence in BPO. This achievement reflects the hard work, commitment, and passion demonstrated by the entire team at iEnergizer. Our journey has always been about pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and providing unparalleled service quality. This award is not just mine; it belongs to every member of Team iEnergizer who has contributed to our collective success.”

He further added, “We have always believed in transforming challenges into opportunities. The BPO industry is evolving rapidly, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve, leveraging technology, and fostering talent development to drive sustainable growth. This recognition motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence and reaffirm our commitment to delivering the best for our clients and partners.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Under Mr. Kumar’s leadership, iEnergizer has expanded its service offerings, diversified its client base, and invested heavily in technology and skill development to stay ahead in the competitive BPO sector. His strategic vision has not only driven growth but also ensured that iEnergizer remains a preferred employer, fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and professional development.

The award reinforces iEnergizer’s position as a leader in the BPO sector, and the company looks forward to building on this success to further enhance its impact and service quality.

About iEnergizer

iEnergizer has significant experience in providing world-class omnichannel customer service as well as technical support services to Fortune 500 partners who are working to disrupt their respective industries. We have over 20 years of experience, integrated into our contact center services that support the entire customer lifecycle. Out highly trained 20000 plus resource, spread over 8 delivery centers, provide services to over 70 partners in various business verticals. By combining high quality people with state-of-the-art technology and proven business methodologies, iEnergizer collaborates with partners to help them excel in their respective industries, while maximizing their customers’ lifetime value.

For more information, please visit www.ienergizer.com.