Add Cheer and Sweetness to This Festival Season with the World’s First Chocolate Gulab Jamun Mix from Kwality

Looking to indulge in delicious and innovative desserts this festive season from the comfort of your home Pagariya Foods has you covered with the launch of the world’s first Chocolate Gulab Jamun Mix! Bringing real innovation to the dessert category, this exciting new product is set to delight the tastebuds of both children and adults alike. Kwality, already known for its popular regular Gulab Jamun mix, is breaking new ground by introducing chocolate-a universally loved flavor-into this traditional Indian dessert.

Worlds First Chocolate Gulab Jamun Mix from Kwality

“We are proud to introduce the world’s first Chocolate Gulab Jamun Mix, designed to cater to sweet lovers of all ages,” said Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Director of Pagariya Foods, during the launch. “The Gulab Jamun category has seen little innovation over the years, and we wanted to bring something fresh and exciting to the market. Chocolate as a flavor has a universal appeal, and we believe this will be a big hit for families during festivals and celebrations.”

Easy to Make, Easy to Love

The Chocolate Gulab Jamun Pre-Mix is incredibly easy to use. Just add water, knead the mixture, roll it into small balls, fry them, and immerse them in sugar syrup to serve hot! It’s a quick and hassle-free way to make a unique and flavorful twist on a traditional favorite.

Great Value Offer

To make the deal even sweeter, the Chocolate Gulab Jamun Pre-Mix is priced at just Rs. 145 for 125gms, and it comes with a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer. One pack can make up to 25 delicious Chocolate Gulab Jamuns-perfect for festive gatherings!

The product is now available across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. It can also be conveniently purchased online via major e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, as well as through leading modern trade chains.

Innovating Tradition

“Festivals are a time for joy, and we aim to make them even more special by offering innovative and easy-to-make recipes for families, parties, and get-togethers,” added Mr. Dheeraj Jain. “As a company that has always focused on delivering relevant, great-tasting, and innovative products, the launch of the Chocolate Gulab Jamun Mix is a natural progression for us. With our extensive range of cereals, masalas, and instant mixes, this new product perfectly complements our portfolio.”

A Legacy of Quality

Mr. Naresh Pagariya, Managing Director of Pagariya Foods, reflected on the companys journey since 1998. “From humble beginnings, we have grown into a trusted name in the food industry, both in India and internationally. Our commitment to quality, taste, and safety has allowed us to serve customers in over 36 countries, including the USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and beyond. With our state-of-the-art facility near Bengaluru, which holds international food safety certifications, we continue to innovate and expand.“

Commitment to CSR

In line with its values, Pagariya Foods is committed to giving back to the community. The company supports the education fees of factory workers children and provides insurance policies for employees and their families, further demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility.