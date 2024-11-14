adidas and cult are partnering to redefine strength training in India, starting with adidas Strength+, a group workout format, and its ramp-up across India.

The partnership extends across 150+ cult centres, giving adidas a new avenue to engage with fitness enthusiasts

adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, has announced a new partnership with Cult, India’s largest fitness brand. The two brands have come together to refine and scale adidas Strength+, a strength training workout set to redefine fitness experiences. This long-term partnership reflects a shared vision to elevate fitness in India, with adidas’ innovative products and Cult’s premium training.

adidas and Cult come together to transform strength training and promote fitness in India

As part of this collaboration, adidas has naming rights to the cult’s strength+ format, which will now be known as adidas Strength+ across all its platforms, including the app, website, and over 150 fitness centres countrywide.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Neelendra Singh, General Manager, adidas India said, “At adidas, we believe that an active lifestyle should not be a choice but a habit, and to ensure that fitness is accessible in India we are excited to partner with cult, India’s premier brand in fitness services. This association marks a significant step towards adidas’ commitment to helping everyone feel and realise their strength, so they can achieve their fitness goals with the support and comfort of our superior training products. Through this partnership, we aim at providing exciting workout experiences to our consumers and finding newer ways to engage with them.”

Naresh Krishnaswamy, CEO, Curefit said, “At cult, we’ve always been committed to democratizing strength in India by making it fun, easy, and accessible for everyone. Our collaboration with adidas paves the way for scaling, refining, and revolutionizing how strength training is perceived and practiced by everyday athletes. Im thrilled about the possibilities this partnership unlocks and the impact it will have in driving fitness adoption across the country.”

This collaboration promises to infuse new energy and engagement into strength training, solidifying adidas’ and cult’s position as leaders in the fitness world.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 21.4 billion in 2023.

For more information, please visit www.adidas-Group.com.