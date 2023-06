Adidas India on Thursday revealed the new jerseys of the Indian cricket team. The company signed a five-year contract with the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) in May and became the official kit sponsor for the Indian team. In a video released on Instagram, Adidas India showcased the new jerseys of Team India for all three formats- T20, ODI, and Test cricket.

“An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys,” AdidasIndia said while revealing the jerseys on Instagram.

The new jerseys by Adidas came at a time when Team India has some crucial assignments in 2023. Starting with World Test Championship (WTC) finals against Australia next week to Asia Cup in September and ODI World Cup in October-November.

Adidas and BCCI signed a contract in May that gives Adidas exclusive rights for manufacturing kits across all formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training, and travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s, and youth teams.

“This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high-quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth,” Neelendra Singh, GM, of Adidas India said.

How to win a new Indian jersey for free :

Adidas is also offering a chance to Team India fans to win new Indian jerseys by participating in a raffle. Here’s how you can participate:

1. Go to the official website of Adidas India- adidas.co.in/Indian_cricket_team

2. Scroll down and you will find the Enter Now tab, which is a link for the raffle.

3. Sign up at the raffle by using your email id and setting a password.

4. Choose Indian jerseys from the options and that’s it, you have participated in the raffle to win the new Indian jersey.

The last date to file your entry in the raffle is 30 June 2023 and the results will be announced on 2 July.

Updated: 01 Jun 2023, 07:19 PM IST