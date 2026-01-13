– 11 New Clinical Programs in 2025 –

– 6 Partner Programs Have Reached the Market –

– 89 Total Clinical Programs Initiated to Date –

LEBANON, N.H.

Jan. 13, 2026

Innovent’s TYVYT ® (sintilimab injection), a PD1 program approved in China for the treatment of multiple cancers.

(sintilimab injection), a PD1 program approved in China for the treatment of multiple cancers. Innovent’s SINTBILO ® (tafolecimab injection), a PCSK9 program approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and mixed dyslipidemia.

(tafolecimab injection), a PCSK9 program approved in China for the treatment of adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia and mixed dyslipidemia. IASO Bio’s FUCASO ® (equecabtagene autoleucel), a BCMA CAR-T program approved in China for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.

(equecabtagene autoleucel), a BCMA CAR-T program approved in China for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. Invivyd’s PEMGARDA™ (pemivibart), a SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody authorized for prophylactic emergency use in the United States to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Sun Pharma’s UNLOXCYT™ (cosibelimab), a PD-L1 program approved in the United States for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Antibody Discovery:

Engineering:

Multispecifics:

T Cell Engagers:

Complex Targets: