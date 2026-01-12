– 23 Overall Partnerships in 2025 –

– 75 New Programs Added in 2025 –

– 50 Milestones Achieved in 2025 –

– Generated More Than 650 Total Therapeutic Programs to Date –

LEBANON, N.H.

Jan. 12, 2026

Antibody Discovery:

Engineering:

Multispecifics:

T Cell Engagers:

Complex Targets: