Aditya Birla Capital Digital Launches DigiGold Gifting, Family Health Scan and SIMPLiNVEST at GFF 2024

Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (“ABCDL”), the digital-first arm of India’s leading financial services conglomerate, Aditya Birla Capital, today, announced the launch of a suite of three new product offerings – DigiGold Gifting,Family Health Scan and SIMPLiNVESTon ABCD, omnichannel D2C platform at the Global Fintech Festival. Building on the platform’s 1.2 million+ registrations, these new offerings are aimed at providing users with a more personalized and convenient digital financial experience, making “Everything Finance as Simple as ABCD“.

SIMPLiNVEST, an industry-first solution that enables users to undertake systematic investments across various asset classes through a single, intuitive journey

DigiGold Gifting

Gifting digital gold is a new feature, wherein ABCD app users can seamlessly gift their friends and family digital gold using the recipient’s mobile number. The recipient can redeem the gold by downloading the ABCD app from Play Store and Appstore.

Family Health Scan

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

This is an innovative, selfie-based, free Health Scan feature which is available under ‘My Track’ section of the ABCD app. It has now expanded to cover up to 5 family members. The technology extracts health measurements from a video stream of the face-scan based on complex mathematical algorithms across 20+ vital health parameters including overall health score, heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure etc.

SIMPLiNVEST

Currently in beta version, SIMPLiNVEST is an industry-first solution which enables users to undertake systematic investments across various asset classes like mutual funds, stocks and digital gold through a single, intuitive journey. It automates, diversifies, and personalizes user’s investment journey, providing a balanced approach to wealth accumulation. With features like personalized asset allocation and customized investment calendars, investors are empowered to seamlessly take care of their financial goals, based on their risk appetite and monthly investment surplus.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, Head – Digital Platforms and Payments Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital Limited said, “We are excited to unveil these new features to help our users manage their finances and health better, all from the convenience of ABCD platform. Gold is an important asset class for wealth diversification and is deeply rooted in our culture of gifting. With DigiGold Gifting, we have combined the essence of tradition in a new-age digital package. Through Family Health Scan’s instant health insights, users can effortlessly monitor their own health and that of their loved ones through a simple face scan. With SIMPLiNVEST, our multi-asset investment feature, we are enabling users to diversify and sachetise their portfolios through a single, intuitive journey. As we go forward, we will add more features on the platform, to serve the evolving needs of users and help make their digital financial experience simple and frictionless.”

As a part of its ongoing innovation and digital transformation journey, Aditya Birla Capital commercially launched the omnichannel D2C platform, ABCD in April 2024. Guided by a Maximum Viable Product approach, ABCD offers users a comprehensive portfolio of 20+ products and services including loans, investments, insurance and payment facilities such as UPI payments, multi-account payments, multi-mode receipt and spend analyzer tools among others. The platform has witnessed a strong response with over 1.2 million registrations till date.

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (“ABCL”) is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycle. Powered by about 50,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,505 branches and more than 200,000 agents/channel partners along with several bank partners, as of June 30, 2024. Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of Rs. 4.63 Lakh Crore and a consolidated lending book of Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries/JVs, as of Q1 FY25.

About Aditya Birla Capital Limited

Aditya Birla Capital Limited (“ABCL”) is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group. Through its subsidiaries/JVs, ABCL provides a comprehensive suite of financial solutions across Loans, Investments, Insurance, and Payments to serve the diverse needs of customers across their lifecycle. Powered by about 50,000 employees, the businesses of ABCL have a nationwide reach with over 1,505 branches and more than 200,000 agents/channel partners along with several bank partners. As of June 30, 2024, Aditya Birla Capital Limited manages aggregate assets under management of Rs. 4.63 Lakh Crore and a consolidated lending book of Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries/JVs. Aditya Birla Capital Limited is a part of the US$66 billion global conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which is in the league of Fortune 500. Anchored by an extraordinary force of over 187,000 employees belonging to 100 nationalities, the Group is built on a strong foundation of stakeholder value creation. With over seven decades of responsible business practices, the Group’s businesses have grown into global powerhouses in a wide range of sectors – from metals to cement, fashion to financial services and textiles to trading. Today, over 50% of the Group’s revenues flow from overseas operations that span over 40 countries in North and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

For more information, visit www.adityabirlacapital.com.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this “Media Release” may not be based on historical information or facts and may be “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, those relating to general business plans & strategy of the Company, its future outlook & growth prospects, future developments in its businesses, its competitive & regulatory environment and managements current views & assumptions which may not remain constant due to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any statement, on the basis of any subsequent development, information or events, or otherwise. This “Press Release” does not constitute a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer to acquire any shares and should not be considered as a recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any of the Company’s shares. The financial figures in this “Press Release” have been rounded off to the nearest Rs. one Crore. The financial results are consolidated financials unless otherwise specified.