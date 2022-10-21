Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday Cant Stop Looking Each Other at Manish Malhotra Diwali Party

Bollywood’s new couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday who are rumoured to be dating were seen getting cosy at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party in Mumbai. Aditya and Ananya’s mushy pics from the last night’s event have gone viral where the two pose together for the paparazzi. Ananya and Aditya couldn’t stop looking at each other as they twinned in black. Fans are wondering whether the two are soon making their relationship official.Also Read – Dhanteras 2022 Date In India: Will Dhanteras Be Celebrated On October 22 Or October 23?

Ananya and Aditya's bond was seen brewing at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash recently. On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar had hinted about their relationship as he spotted the two getting close at his 50th birthday bash. When asked Ananya, she responded by saying he's hot. She also admitted to having a crush on him.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen smiling at each other and couldn't stop talking even while posing. Ananya wore a sexy plunging neckline black and white bralette with matching ethnic pants. She completed the look with a checkered long full-sleaved jacket.

Watch Ananya and Aditya looking in love with each other:

Fans were quick to gush about their chemistry at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali 2022 bash. One of the users wrote, ‘OMG they look so much in love’. Another wrote, ‘Is this the new couple of B-Town?’

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapoor was last seen in Rashtra Kavach Om.