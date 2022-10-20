Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday Chat Up on Roof at Kriti Sanons Diwali Bash Heres The Viral Photo

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Chat Up on Roof: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday recently attended Kriti Sanon’s star-studded Diwali bash. The rumoured lovebirds looked spectacular in ethnic wear keeping up with the spirit of festive fervour. It seems this Diwali is manifesting love, light and fire for many B-town celebs. As Ananya recently admitted to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 that she finds Aditya ‘hot’. KJo teased her that something is definitely brewing between the two. As per earlier media reports, Aditya and Ananya even bonded at Karan’s 50th birthday celebrations. As per a recent picture gone viral from Kriti’s Diwali party, the duo is seen chatting at her terrace.Also Read – Celebs Spotted: Palak Tiwari To Ananya Panday, Here Is The List Of Celebs Nailed The Show Last night | Watch Video

CHECK OUT NEHA DHUPIA’S INSTAGRAM STORY FROM KRITI SANON’S DIWALI BASH:

ANANYA PANDAY-ADITYA ROY KAPOOR CHAT UP AT KRITI SANON’S TERRACE

Neha Dhupia, who attended the pre-festive bash with her husband Angad Bedi, posted a picture on her Instagram stories. In the selfie clicked by the actor she poses with Angad and Kriti. Neha captioned her post as, “Only love and more love coming your way our @kritisanon.” Seems her caption amicably complements the occasion as Aditya and Ananya can be seen engaged in a deep conversation in the background. While the Liger actor looked smoking hot in her sexy glittery backless blouse and matching lehenga. Aditya rocked in an ethnic black kurta paired with white pajama. Also Read – Ananya Panday ‘Roams in Rome’ in a Cute Pink Floral Mini Dress

Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha co-starring her Gehraiyaan co-star Sidhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. Aditya will next be seen in the Indian Adaptation of the British series The Night Manager titled Captain. Speculations of him starring in Mohit Suri’s Malang 2 are also rife. However, Mohit or Aditya haven’t officially confirmed to the reports.

