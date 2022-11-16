Wednesday, November 16, 2022
National

Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Giving Flops To Becoming An A-Lister Bollywood Hero, Actor Journey Is Truly Mind-blowing

It’s Aditya Roy Kapur’s birthday today. Aditya who started his film career with the Bollywood multistarrer film ‘London Dreams’ released in the year 2009, is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry today. The actor comes from a film family. Watch video for more.

Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday: Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his 37th birthday Today. He was born on 16th November, 1985 in Mumbai to Kumud Roy Kapoor and Salom Roy Kapoor. Aditya who started his film career with the Bollywood multistarrer film ‘London Dreams’ released in the year 2009, is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry today. The actor comes from a film family. Let us tell you that His father comes from a Punjabi Hindu family, while his mother is a Jewish woman. Salome is a well known name in the film industry. She has been a model of her era and has also choreographed many songs in films. His grandfather was a film producer in the 1940s. Well, interestingly, Aditya did not want to become an actor despite the filmy atmosphere at his home. After college, he started working in Channel V as a VJ. Aditya was happy with his work. But after some time he decided enter into burlywood. Take a look at at the actor’s Bollywood journey. Watch video.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 1:53 PM IST





