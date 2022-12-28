Admit Card To Be Out On January 3. Here’s How To Download on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: As per the earlier notification, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.
GATE 2023 Latest News Today: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Wednesday said it will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on January 3. After the GATE 2023 admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. They just need the enrollment ID and password to download the GATE 2023 admit card.
Apart from the admit card, the candidates will need a valid id proof to carry to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.
As per the earlier notification, the GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023.
GATE 2023: Here’s How To Download Admit Card
- First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link.
- Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password.
- After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link.
- The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen.
- Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on the exam day.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 4:54 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Is India Planning To Make Negative Covid Test Mandatory for Passengers from China? Here’s What We Know
[ad_1] Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the airport in Delhi on Thursday to take stock of testing and...
Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail Over THESE States On Friday To Continue In January See IMD Forecast
[ad_1] Cold wave and intense fog conditions to prevail over North India from Friday onwards and will continue through the...
Face Mask Should Be Made Mandatory in Malls, Theatres, Religious Places, Say 76% Indians
[ad_1] According to the survey, people also want masks to be made compulsory in crowded spaces like railway stations, bus...
Check Key Details Here and Steps To Download Admit Card
[ad_1] The CTET exam will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022, in two shifts in 74 cities at...
How To Stay Safe From Fake Delivery Executives?
[ad_1] Delhi: Cybercrimes is on a steep rise across the world. With advancement of technology there has also been growth...
Mask Up India! 39 International Travellers Test Covid Positive At Indian Airports In Last 3 Days
[ad_1] Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also visit Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport tomorrow to take stock of the...
Average Rating