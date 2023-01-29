Home

CTET 2022: Admit For Rescheduled CTET Exams Released; Here’s How to Download

CTET Dec-22 Examination held on 11-01-2023, 18-01-2023 and 24-01-2023 which could not be completed in few centres due to technical issues is rescheduled.

CTET Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card for the rescheduled exams. All candidates who have registered for the CTET 2022 can check and download the admit card for revised exam from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The offiial notification on the CTET hall tickets read, “CTET Dec-22 Examination held on 11-01-2023, 18-01-2023 and 24-01-2023 which could not be completed in few centres due to technical issues is rescheduled. Revised admit card is now available on CTET website. Candidates are informed to download the revised admit card (if applicable) and appear in the Examination accordingly.”

Applicants can now download the CTET hall ticket by logging in their ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ on the official website. Candidates must note that no further chance will be given for appearing in the exam.

Here’s the direct link to download hall ticket of CTET Rescheduled Exam 2022

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD CTET Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Dec22”

A new page will open, login using your application number and date of birth

Your CTET Dec 2022 admit card will open on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

As per the notification, the exam scheduled on January 11, 18 and 24 were postponed due to technical issues. The exams will now be held in two separate halves, the first half would be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and the second half will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

