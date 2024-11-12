Advaiya and Crayon Host Customer Roundtable to Explore Cloud Security and Modern Workplace Solutions

Advaiya, a leader in technology solutions, and Crayon, a global leader in software asset management, today announced the organization of a Customer Roundtable designed to empower businesses in navigating the evolving landscape of cloud security and modern workplace technologies. The event will take place on November 15, 2024, at Microsoft’s Gurugram office, providing a platform for business leaders to explore the transformative potential of Azure and the importance of robust cloud security measures.

Empowering workplaces with cloud and security

This exclusive event aims to connect business owners, CEOs, CFOs, Heads of IT, Heads of Sales, and Chief Procurement Officers (CFOs) from small to mid-sized companies, fostering discussions around cutting-edge solutions that can drive business growth.

“As organizations increasingly adopt cloud technologies, ensuring security and efficiency is paramount,” said Vikram Jain, Practice Director at Advaiya. “This roundtable will offer invaluable insights into enhancing cloud security frameworks, leveraging modern workplace tools for collaboration, and optimizing operations through Azure.”

Participants can expect a dynamic agenda featuring interactive discussions and expert insights, including:

Enhanced Cloud Security: Strategies to protect sensitive data, avoid common security pitfalls, and achieve compliance with industry standards.

Increased Workplace Efficiency: Exploration of innovative workplace technologies that facilitate seamless collaboration and boost productivity.

Azure’s Transformative Potential: Insights into how Azure’s extensive capabilities can drive innovation and scalability for businesses.

The roundtable will feature presentations from industry leaders and experts, including Vikram Jain, Practice Director at Advaiya, Kamal Kant Paliwal, Principal at Advaiya, and Deepesh Belwal, Partner Program Manager at Crayon. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an open discussion and Q&A session to address specific challenges in their digital transformation journeys.

Event Details

Date: November 15, 2024

Location: Microsoft, 8th floor, Building B Commercial Site, DLF Downtown, Block 5, DLF City Phase 3 Rd, DLF Cyber City, Sector 25 A, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM

About Advaiya

Advaiya is a technology consulting and implementation services company specializing in tailored digital transformation solutions through business applications, analytics, and peripheral automation. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner since 2005, Advaiya has successfully completed over 1,000 client projects, showcasing our extensive expertise across the Microsoft technology stack.

For more information, please visit website advaiya.com.