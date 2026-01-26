GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced the launch of Quality in Action, a company-wide initiative to reinforce the company’s commitment to excellence by embedding a quality-driven mindset into daily decision-making, operations and surgeon partnerships.“At its core, quality is about trust,” said Christine Thomas, Chief Quality, Regulatory and Clinical Officer. “In our industry, surgeons and patients rely on us to deliver solutions that perform effectively and safely. Quality in Action formalizes our philosophy that, rather than being a checkpoint, quality is a mindset that must be actively practiced, measured and continuously improved.” The initiative is anchored in three foundational pillars:
Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients’ lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram. SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC
- Shared Ownership — Empowering every employee to take responsibility for quality, fostering a culture where excellence is expected and reinforced across all functions.
- Real-Time Intelligence — Using data, dashboards and advanced analytics to improve visibility, enable faster insights and support informed, proactive decision-making.
- Proactive Prevention — Identifying potential risks earlier through rigorous testing, supplier collaboration and continuous evaluation to help ensure they are addressed immediately.
