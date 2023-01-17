Home

Joshimath Crisis: Affected Students Appearing For Board Exams to be Provided Exam Centre Choice

Joshimath Crisis: The regional officer of the CBSE and the secretary of the Uttarakhand board have been directed to allot examination centres to the affected students according to their convenience.

Amid crisis in Joshimath, board students will have option to pick exam centre of choice.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Dehradun: Amid the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, the Uttarakhand government has decided to allow the affected students appearing for board exams to choose the examination centre of their choice. Instruction in this regard has also been given to the concerned officials, and the students will soon be asked for the exam centre of their choice.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, appears on the edge of a precipice with gaping cracks appearing on buildings, roads, and public facilities.

Exemption to the Affected Students Living in Relief Camps to Choose the Examination Centre of Their Choice

After returning from Joshimath on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat chaired a department meeting at the Directorate General of Education and gave instructions to the concerned officials to provide an exemption to the affected students living in relief camps to choose the examination centre of their choice for the ensuing board exams, to be held from March 17 to April 6, 2023.

“To make sure that the affected students do not face any problem in appearing for the board exams, it has been decided to provide them option to choose the examination centre in any city as per their convenience. For this, the officials of the district administration and the education department have been asked to prepare a list and provide the details of the affected students to the concerned board officials soon,” the minister said, reported news agency IANS.

Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10, 12 Exam From March

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has already released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023. As per the Uttarakhand board timetable 2023 PDF, the UK Class 10th board exams 2023 will be conducted between March 17 to April 6, 2023. The UK Class 12th board exams will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. Students can download the UK board exam date sheets by visiting the official website of the Board at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Rawat also informed that most of the students in disaster-affected areas are studying in schools under the Uttarakhand board and CBSE board. In this regard, the regional officer of the CBSE and the secretary of the Uttarakhand board have been directed to allot examination centres to the affected students according to their convenience.

Pariksha Pe Charcha

In a bid to boost the morale of the students, the state government will also hold a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on January 27 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the board students across all schools in the state. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. The government will also hold a painting competition across schools from January 20-23 based on the book ‘Exam Warriors’ by PM Modi, and the guidelines have been sent to the concerned officials for making the necessary preparations.

(With Inputs From IANS)



