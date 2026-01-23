First-of-its-kind, rotation-free single-shot PFA catheter supported by strong safety and efficacy data adds to the groundbreaking Affera family of technologies in Europe
Successful completion of first cases at multiple sites kicks off Horizon 360 IDE pivotal trial in the United StatesGALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced two major milestones for the Affera™ Sphere-360™ catheter, a first-of-its-kind, all-in-one mapping and single-shot pulsed field ablation (PFA) catheter for treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AFib): CE Mark in Europe and the completion of first cases in the Horizon 360 IDE pivotal trial in the United States.
- Delivers circumferential, consistent lesions from the entire 34 mm lattice without catheter rotation, enhancing workflow efficiency
- Adapts to the vein by adjusting the shape of the conformable lattice to the patient’s anatomy
- All-in-one catheter for navigation, mapping, and ablation with a single transseptal puncture and zero catheter exchange
- Real-time local impedance information to assess catheter proximity to tissue
- Easy access to pulmonary veins with enhanced stability through its over-the-wire design
- Compatible with FlexCath Contour™ 10 French deflectable sheath designed for easy catheter positioning
Medtronic was the first company with two PFA offerings for physicians and patients. The PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System offers physicians a safe, single-shot solution for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) and is now available in more than 35 countries. Sphere-9™ is the only all-in-one, dual energy mapping and ablation catheter for treatment of persistent AFib and concomitant CTI-dependent atrial flutter. The Affera system, together with the Sphere-9 catheter, enables physician treatment flexibility with its wide area focal design and 9mm lattice tip that can be used with an 8.5Fr sheath. Affera is approved in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand and Japan, with global expansion ongoing. The Affera Mapping and Ablation System with Sphere-9 Catheter received CE Mark in March 2023 and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in October 2024. The Sphere-360 catheter is approved in Europe and investigational in the United States. For more information on the Affera system, the Sphere-9 catheter and the Sphere-360 catheter, visit Medtronic.com. About Atrial Fibrillation
AFib is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide1. AFib is a progressive disease, often beginning as paroxysmal AFib (presents intermittently) and progressing to persistent (lasts for more than 7+ days without stopping). As the disease progresses, the risk of serious complications including heart failure, stroke and risk of death increases2-5. About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn. Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. References
- Roth GA, Mensah GA, Johnson CO et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019: Update From the GBD 2019 Study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2020;76:2982-3021.
- Miyasaka Y, Barnes ME, Bailey KR, et al. Mortality trends in patients diagnosed with first atrial fibrillation: a 21-year community-based study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2007;49:986-92.
- Hindricks G, Potpara T, Dagres N, et al. 2020 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation developed in collaboration with the European Association of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J 2020.
- Wolf PA, Abbott RD, Kannel WB. Atrial fibrillation as an independent risk factor for stroke: the Framingham Study. Stroke 1991;22:983-8.
- Lubitz SA, Moser C, Sullivan L, et al. Atrial fibrillation patterns and risks of subsequent stroke, heart failure, or death in the community. J Am Heart Assoc 2013;2:e000126
Leslie Williamson
Public Relations
+1-612-227-5099 Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696 SOURCE Medtronic plc
Source link
Leave a Reply