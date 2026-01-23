First-of-its-kind, rotation-free single-shot PFA catheter supported by strong safety and efficacy data adds to the groundbreaking Affera family of technologies in Europe

Successful completion of first cases at multiple sites kicks off Horizon 360 IDE pivotal trial in the United States

GALWAY, Ireland

Jan. 23, 2026



Sphere-360™ pulsed field ablation catheter



Affera™ mapping and ablation system



Delivers circumferential, consistent lesions from the entire 34 mm lattice without catheter rotation, enhancing workflow efficiency

from the entire 34 mm lattice without catheter rotation, enhancing workflow efficiency Adapts to the vein by adjusting the shape of the conformable lattice to the patient’s anatomy

by adjusting the shape of the conformable lattice to the patient’s anatomy All-in-one catheter for navigation, mapping, and ablation with a single transseptal puncture and zero catheter exchange

for navigation, mapping, and ablation with a single transseptal puncture and zero catheter exchange Real-time local impedance information to assess catheter proximity to tissue

information to assess catheter proximity to tissue Easy access to pulmonary veins with enhanced stability through its over-the-wire design

through its over-the-wire design Compatible with FlexCath Contour™ 10 French deflectable sheath designed for easy catheter positioning

