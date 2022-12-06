Affiliation of DPS Rohini SUSPENDED. Here’s Why

The suspension of recognition would not affect students in the current (2022-23) session. Reports however claimed that the school has been asked not to admit any students for the 2023-24 academic session.

New Delhi: The affiliation of DPS Rohini has been suspended over hiking fee during the 2021-22 academic session. Issuing an order, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) said that the school authorities were not complying with the directions issued by the department as well as the high court and were charging hiked fees for 2021-22 session and also the hiked fee arrears for the session 2020-21 in contravention of various court orders.

“The school authorities seem to be indulging in profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents by charging unwarranted fees, and violated Rule 50 (xvii) and 50 (xix) of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973 by not providing relevant documents and records to the inspection team who visited the school premises on November 7, 2022,” said the DoE in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Will The Suspension Affect Students?

