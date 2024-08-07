Affordable Bike Loans Available on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets, a reliable digital financial marketplace, is making two-wheeler ownership easier by facilitating affordable bike loans. With interest rates starting at just 0.99% p.a., the platform allows customers to finance up to 100% of their bikes on-road value, making it easier to bring home the two-wheeler of their choice.

Bajaj Markets: Gateway to Affordable Bike Loans

Customers can get a loan tenure of up to 5 years and flexibility in repayment options. To enhance the borrowing experience, Bajaj Markets provides access to a convenient bike loan EMI calculator. This tool empowers customers to compare different loan options, calculate their monthly payments, and choose an offer that aligns with their financial plans.

This ensures that buyers can make informed decisions, selecting a loan that best suits their needs and budget. Furthermore, the platforms streamlined application process with minimal documentation requirements, makes it convenient for users to apply online without any hassle.

The two-wheeler loan product is designed to cater to a wide range of customers, from first-time buyers to those looking to upgrade their current ride. Individuals can also get other financial products like credit cards, insurance policies, investment options and more on the Bajaj Markets website and app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket“. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket“.