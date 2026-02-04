|
1LIMRA 2024 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report
|
A copy of Aflac’s financial supplement for the quarter can be found on the “Investors” page at aflac.com.
|
Aflac Incorporated will webcast its quarterly conference call via the “Investors” page of aflac.com at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on February 5, 2026.
|
Note: Tables within this document may not foot due to rounding.
|
AFLAC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER-SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Total revenues
|
$ 4,866
|
$ 5,403
|
(9.9) %
|
Benefits and claims, net
|
1,902
|
1,923
|
(1.1)
|
Total acquisition and operating expenses
|
1,392
|
1,345
|
3.5
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
1,572
|
2,135
|
(26.4)
|
Income taxes
|
193
|
233
|
Net earnings
|
$ 1,379
|
$ 1,902
|
(27.5) %
|
Net earnings per share – basic
|
$ 2.65
|
$ 3.44
|
(23.0) %
|
Net earnings per share – diluted
|
2.64
|
3.42
|
(22.8)
|
Shares used to compute earnings per share (000):
|
Basic
|
520,394
|
552,767
|
(5.9) %
|
Diluted
|
522,493
|
555,483
|
(5.9)
|
Dividends paid per share
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.50
|
16.0 %
|
AFLAC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER-SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Total revenues
|
$ 17,164
|
$ 18,927
|
(9.3) %
|
Benefits and claims, net
|
7,293
|
7,450
|
(2.1)
|
Total acquisition and operating expenses
|
5,338
|
5,060
|
5.5
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
4,533
|
6,417
|
(29.4)
|
Income taxes
|
887
|
974
|
Net earnings
|
$ 3,646
|
$ 5,443
|
(33.0) %
|
Net earnings per share – basic
|
$ 6.84
|
$ 9.68
|
(29.3) %
|
Net earnings per share – diluted
|
6.82
|
9.63
|
(29.2)
|
Shares used to compute earnings per share (000):
|
Basic
|
532,885
|
562,492
|
(5.3) %
|
Diluted
|
534,878
|
565,015
|
(5.3)
|
Dividends paid per share
|
$ 2.32
|
$ 2.00
|
16.0 %
|
AFLAC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Assets:
|
Total investments and cash
|
$ 103,760
|
$ 105,087
|
(1.3) %
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
9,034
|
8,758
|
3.2
|
Other assets
|
3,676
|
3,721
|
(1.2)
|
Total assets
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 117,566
|
(0.9) %
|
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:
|
Policy liabilities
|
$ 69,583
|
$ 77,508
|
(10.2) %
|
Notes payable and lease obligations
|
8,409
|
7,498
|
12.1
|
Other liabilities
|
8,988
|
6,462
|
39.1
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
29,490
|
26,098
|
13.0
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 117,566
|
(0.9) %
|
Shares outstanding at end of period (000)
|
518,690
|
549,964
|
(5.7) %
- Adjusted earnings are adjusted revenues less benefits and adjusted expenses. Adjusted earnings per share (basic or diluted) are the adjusted earnings for the period divided by the weighted average outstanding shares (basic or diluted) for the period presented. The adjustments to both revenues and expenses account for certain items that are outside of management’s control because they tend to be driven by general economic conditions and events or are related to infrequent activities not directly associated with insurance operations. Adjusted revenues are U.S. GAAP total revenues excluding adjusted net investment gains and losses. Adjusted expenses are U.S. GAAP total acquisition and operating expenses including the impact of interest from derivatives associated with notes payable but excluding any non-recurring or other items not associated with the normal course of the Company’s insurance operations and that do not reflect the Company’s underlying business performance. Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share to evaluate the financial performance of the Company’s insurance operations on a consolidated basis and believes that a presentation of these financial measures is vitally important to an understanding of the underlying profitability drivers and trends of the Company’s insurance business. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share (basic or diluted) are net earnings and net earnings per share, respectively.
- Adjusted earnings excluding current period foreign currency impact are computed using the average foreign exchange rate for the comparable prior-year period, which eliminates fluctuations driven solely by foreign exchange rate changes. Adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding current period foreign currency impact is adjusted earnings excluding current period foreign currency impact divided by the weighted average outstanding diluted shares for the period presented. The Company considers adjusted earnings excluding current period foreign currency impact and adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding current period foreign currency impact important because a significant portion of the Company’s business is conducted in Japan and foreign exchange rates are outside management’s control; therefore, the Company believes it is important to understand the impact of translating foreign currency (primarily Japanese yen) into U.S. dollars. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for adjusted earnings excluding current period foreign currency impact and adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding current period foreign currency impact are net earnings and net earnings per share, respectively.
- Adjusted return on equity is annualized adjusted earnings divided by average shareholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income. Management uses adjusted return on equity to evaluate the financial performance of the Company’s insurance operations on a consolidated basis and believes that a presentation of this financial measure is vitally important to an understanding of the underlying profitability drivers and trends of the Company’s insurance business. The Company considers adjusted return on equity important as it excludes components of accumulated other comprehensive income, which fluctuate due to market movements that are outside management’s control. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for adjusted return on equity is return on equity as determined using annualized net earnings and average total shareholders’ equity.
- Adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency remeasurement is annualized adjusted earnings divided by average shareholders’ equity, excluding both accumulated other comprehensive income and the cumulative (beginning January 1, 2021) foreign currency gains/losses associated with i) foreign currency remeasurement and ii) sales and redemptions of invested assets. The Company considers adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency remeasurement important because it excludes both accumulated other comprehensive income and the cumulative foreign currency remeasurement gains/losses, which fluctuate due to market movements that are outside management’s control. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency remeasurement is return on equity as determined using annualized net earnings and average total shareholders’ equity.
- Amortized hedge costs/income represent costs/income incurred or recognized as a result of using foreign currency derivatives to hedge certain foreign currency exchange risks in the Company’s Japan segment or in Corporate and other. These amortized hedge costs/income are estimated at the inception of the derivatives based on the specific terms of each contract and are recognized on a straight-line basis over the contractual term of the derivative. The Company believes that amortized hedge costs/income measure the periodic currency risk management costs/income related to hedging certain foreign currency exchange risks and are an important component of net investment income. There is no comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for amortized hedge costs/income.
- Adjusted book value is the U.S. GAAP book value (representing total shareholders’ equity), less accumulated other comprehensive income as recorded on the U.S. GAAP balance sheet. Adjusted book value per common share is adjusted book value at the period end divided by the ending outstanding common shares for the period presented. The Company considers adjusted book value and adjusted book value per common share important as they exclude accumulated other comprehensive income, which fluctuates due to market movements that are outside management’s control. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for adjusted book value and adjusted book value per common share are total book value and total book value per common share, respectively.
- Adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement is the U.S. GAAP book value (representing total shareholders’ equity), less accumulated other comprehensive income as recorded on the U.S. GAAP balance sheet and excluding the cumulative (beginning January 1, 2021) foreign currency gains/losses associated with i) foreign currency remeasurement and ii) sales and redemptions of invested assets. Adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement per common share is adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement at the period end divided by the ending outstanding common shares for the period presented. The Company considers adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement and adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement per common share important as they exclude both accumulated other comprehensive income and the cumulative foreign currency remeasurement gains/losses, which fluctuate due to market movements that are outside management’s control. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement and adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement per common share are total book value and total book value per common share, respectively.
- Adjusted net investment income is net investment income adjusted for i) amortized hedge cost/income related to foreign currency exposure management strategies and certain derivative activity, and ii) net interest income/expense from foreign currency and interest rate derivatives associated with certain investment strategies, which are reclassified from net investment gains and losses to net investment income. The Company considers adjusted net investment income important because it provides a more comprehensive understanding of the costs and income associated with the Company’s investments and related hedging strategies. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for adjusted net investment income is net investment income.
- Adjusted net investment gains and losses are net investment gains and losses adjusted for i) amortized hedge cost/income related to foreign currency exposure management strategies and certain derivative activity, ii) net interest income/expense from foreign currency and interest rate derivatives associated with certain investment strategies, which are both reclassified to net investment income, and iii) the impact of interest from derivatives associated with notes payable, which is reclassified to interest expense as a component of total adjusted expenses. The Company considers adjusted net investment gains and losses important as it represents the remainder amount that is considered outside management’s control, while excluding the components that are within management’s control and are accordingly reclassified to net investment income and interest expense. The most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for adjusted net investment gains and losses is net investment gains and losses.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR PER-SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Net earnings
|
$ 1,379
|
$ 1,902
|
(27.5) %
|
Items impacting net earnings:
|
Adjusted net investment (gains) losses
|
(591)
|
(1,084)
|
Other and non-recurring (income) loss
|
—
|
22
|
Income tax (benefit) expense on items excluded
from adjusted earnings
|
30
|
25
|
Adjusted earnings
|
818
|
865
|
(5.4) %
|
Current period foreign currency impact1
|
1
|
N/A
|
Adjusted earnings excluding current period foreign
|
$ 819
|
$ 865
|
(5.3) %
|
Net earnings per diluted share
|
$ 2.64
|
$ 3.42
|
(22.8) %
|
Items impacting net earnings:
|
Adjusted net investment (gains) losses
|
(1.13)
|
(1.95)
|
Other and non-recurring (income) loss
|
—
|
0.04
|
Income tax (benefit) expense on items excluded
from adjusted earnings
|
0.06
|
0.05
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
1.57
|
1.56
|
0.6 %
|
Current period foreign currency impact1
|
—
|
N/A
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding
|
$ 1.57
|
$ 1.56
|
0.6 %
|
1
|
Prior period foreign currency impact reflected as “N/A” to isolate change for current period only.
|
2
|
Amounts excluding current period foreign currency impact are computed using the average foreign currency exchange rate for the comparable prior-year period, which eliminates fluctuations driven solely by foreign currency exchange rate changes.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR PER-SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Net earnings
|
$ 3,646
|
$ 5,443
|
(33.0) %
|
Items impacting net earnings:
|
Adjusted net investment (gains) losses
|
375
|
(1,495)
|
Other and non-recurring (income) loss
|
54
|
23
|
Income tax (benefit) expense on items excluded
from adjusted earnings
|
(67)
|
101
|
Adjusted earnings
|
4,008
|
4,072
|
(1.6) %
|
Current period foreign currency impact1
|
(19)
|
N/A
|
Adjusted earnings excluding current period foreign
|
$ 3,989
|
$ 4,072
|
(2.0) %
|
Net earnings per diluted share
|
$ 6.82
|
$ 9.63
|
(29.2) %
|
Items impacting net earnings:
|
Adjusted net investment (gains) losses
|
0.70
|
(2.65)
|
Other and non-recurring (income) loss
|
0.10
|
0.04
|
Income tax (benefit) expense on items excluded
from adjusted earnings
|
(0.13)
|
0.18
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
7.49
|
7.21
|
3.9 %
|
Current period foreign currency impact1
|
(0.04)
|
N/A
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share excluding
|
$ 7.46
|
$ 7.21
|
3.5 %
|
1
|
Prior period foreign currency impact reflected as “N/A” to isolate change for current period only.
|
2
|
Amounts excluding current period foreign currency impact are computed using the average foreign currency exchange rate for the comparable prior-year period, which eliminates fluctuations driven solely by foreign currency exchange rate changes.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INVESTMENT (GAINS) LOSSES TO ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT (GAINS) LOSSES
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Net investment (gains) losses
|
$ (537)
|
$ (1,032)
|
48.0 %
|
Items impacting net investment (gains) losses:
|
Amortized hedge costs
|
(14)
|
(7)
|
Amortized hedge income
|
18
|
26
|
Net interest income (expense) from derivatives associated
with certain investment strategies
|
(57)
|
(73)
|
Impact of interest from derivatives associated with
notes payable1
|
(1)
|
2
|
Adjusted net investment (gains) losses
|
$ (591)
|
$ (1,084)
|
45.5 %
|
1
|
Amounts are included with interest expenses that are a component of adjusted expenses.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Net investment income
|
$ 973
|
$ 1,016
|
(4.2) %
|
Items impacting net investment income:
|
Amortized hedge costs
|
(14)
|
(7)
|
Amortized hedge income
|
18
|
26
|
Net interest income (expense) from derivatives associated
with certain investment strategies
|
(57)
|
(73)
|
Adjusted net investment income
|
$ 920
|
$ 962
|
(4.4) %
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INVESTMENT (GAINS) LOSSES TO ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT (GAINS) LOSSES
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Net investment (gains) losses
|
$ 572
|
$ (1,271)
|
145.0 %
|
Items impacting net investment (gains) losses:
|
Amortized hedge costs
|
(45)
|
(26)
|
Amortized hedge income
|
98
|
113
|
Net interest income (expense) from derivatives associated
with certain investment strategies
|
(252)
|
(338)
|
Impact of interest from derivatives associated with
notes payable1
|
2
|
27
|
Adjusted net investment (gains) losses
|
$ 375
|
$ (1,495)
|
125.1 %
|
1
|
Amounts are included with interest expenses that are a component of adjusted expenses.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INVESTMENT INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
Net investment income
|
$ 4,076
|
$ 4,116
|
(1.0) %
|
Items impacting net investment income:
|
Amortized hedge costs
|
(45)
|
(26)
|
Amortized hedge income
|
98
|
113
|
Net interest income (expense) from derivatives associated
with certain investment strategies
|
(252)
|
(338)
|
Adjusted net investment income
|
$ 3,877
|
$ 3,865
|
0.3 %
|
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP BOOK VALUE TO ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE
|
(EXCLUDING FOREIGN CURRENCY REMEASUREMENT)
|
(UNAUDITED – IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER-SHARE AMOUNTS)
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
% Change
|
U.S. GAAP book value
|
$ 29,490
|
$ 26,098
|
Less:
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)
|
(4,847)
|
(4,998)
|
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and derivatives
|
(1,822)
|
4
|
Effect of changes in discount rate assumptions
|
8,035
|
2,006
|
Pension liability adjustment
|
86
|
10
|
Total AOCI
|
1,452
|
(2,978)
|
Adjusted book value
|
$ 28,038
|
$ 29,076
|
Less:
|
Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses)
|
5,910
|
5,725
|
Adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement
|
$ 22,128
|
$ 23,351
|
Number of outstanding shares at end of period (000)
|
518,690
|
549,964
|
U.S. GAAP book value per common share
|
$ 56.85
|
$ 47.45
|
19.8 %
|
Less:
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses) per common share
|
(9.34)
|
(9.09)
|
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities and derivatives per common share
|
(3.51)
|
0.01
|
Effect of changes in discount rate assumptions
per common share
|
15.49
|
3.65
|
Pension liability adjustment per common share
|
0.17
|
0.02
|
Total AOCI per common share
|
2.80
|
(5.41)
|
Adjusted book value per common share
|
$ 54.06
|
$ 52.87
|
2.3 %
|
Less:
|
Foreign currency remeasurement gains (losses) per common share
|
11.39
|
10.41
|
Adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement per common share1
|
$ 42.66
|
$ 42.46
|
0.5 %
|
1
|
For the second and third quarter 2025, due to a calculation error, the Company reported adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement of $23.6 billion, or $44.17 per share, at June 30, 2025, and adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement of $24.4 billion, or $46.35 per share, at September 30, 2025. The corrected adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement was $23.0 billion, or $42.97 per share, at June 30, 2025, and the corrected adjusted book value excluding foreign currency remeasurement was $22.9 billion, or $43.52 per share, at September 30, 2025.
|
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) TO ADJUSTED ROE
|
(EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
U.S. GAAP ROE – Net earnings1
|
19.0 %
|
29.9 %
|
Impact of excluding unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)
|
(3.1)
|
(4.8)
|
Impact of excluding unrealized gains (losses) on securities and derivatives
|
(1.2)
|
0.3
|
Impact of excluding effect of changes in discount rate assumptions
|
4.9
|
1.0
|
Impact of excluding pension liability adjustment
|
—
|
—
|
Impact of excluding AOCI
|
0.7
|
(3.5)
|
U.S. GAAP ROE – less AOCI
|
19.7
|
26.4
|
Differences between adjusted earnings and net earnings2
|
(8.0)
|
(14.4)
|
Adjusted ROE – reported
|
11.7
|
12.0
|
Impact of excluding gains (losses) associated with foreign currency remeasurement3
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
Adjusted ROE, excluding foreign currency remeasurement
|
14.5
|
14.5
|
1
|
U.S. GAAP ROE is calculated by dividing net earnings (annualized) by average shareholders’ equity.
|
2
|
See separate reconciliation of net income to adjusted earnings.
|
3
|
Impact of gains/losses associated with foreign currency remeasurement is calculated by excluding the cumulative (beginning January 1, 2021) foreign currency gains/losses associated with i) foreign currency remeasurement and ii) sales and redemptions of invested assets. The impact is the difference of adjusted return on equity – reported compared with adjusted return on equity, excluding from shareholders’ equity, gains/losses associated with foreign currency remeasurement.
|
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) TO ADJUSTED ROE
|
(EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
U.S. GAAP ROE – Net earnings1
|
13.1 %
|
22.6 %
|
Impact of excluding unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)
|
(2.6)
|
(3.6)
|
Impact of excluding unrealized gains (losses) on securities and derivatives
|
(0.5)
|
0.4
|
Impact of excluding effect of changes in discount rate assumptions
|
2.6
|
(0.2)
|
Impact of excluding pension liability adjustment
|
—
|
—
|
Impact of excluding AOCI
|
(0.4)
|
(3.4)
|
U.S. GAAP ROE – less AOCI
|
12.8
|
19.2
|
Differences between adjusted earnings and net earnings2
|
1.3
|
(4.8)
|
Adjusted ROE – reported
|
14.0
|
14.4
|
Impact of excluding gains (losses) associated with foreign currency remeasurement3
|
3.6
|
2.9
|
Adjusted ROE, excluding foreign currency remeasurement4
|
17.6
|
17.3
|
1
|
U.S. GAAP ROE is calculated by dividing net earnings (annualized) by average shareholders’ equity.
|
2
|
See separate reconciliation of net income to adjusted earnings.
|
3
|
Impact of gains/losses associated with foreign currency remeasurement is calculated by excluding the cumulative (beginning January 1, 2021) foreign currency gains/losses associated with i) foreign currency remeasurement and ii) sales and redemptions of invested assets. The impact is the difference of adjusted return on equity – reported compared with adjusted return on equity, excluding from shareholders’ equity, gains/losses associated with foreign currency remeasurement.
|
4
|
For the second and third quarter 2025, due to a calculation error, the Company reported adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency remeasurement in the second quarter of 16.4%, and adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency remeasurement in the third quarter of 22.1%. The corrected adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency remeasurement in the second quarter was 16.6%, and the corrected adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency remeasurement in the third quarter was 23.1%.
|
EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY ON ADJUSTED RESULTS1
|
(SELECTED PERCENTAGE CHANGES, UNAUDITED)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025
|
Including
Currency
Changes
|
Excluding
Currency
Changes2
|
Net earned premiums3
|
(0.2) %
|
0.5 %
|
Adjusted net investment income4
|
(4.4)
|
(4.2)
|
Total benefits and expenses
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
Adjusted earnings
|
(5.4)
|
(5.3)
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
1
|
Refer to previously defined adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share.
|
2
|
Amounts excluding currency changes were determined using the same foreign currency exchange rate for the current period as the comparable period in the prior year, which eliminates dollar-based fluctuations driven solely from currency rate changes.
|
3
|
Net of reinsurance
|
4
|
Refer to previously defined adjusted net investment income.
|
EFFECT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY ON ADJUSTED RESULTS1
|
(SELECTED PERCENTAGE CHANGES, UNAUDITED)
|
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025
|
Including
Currency
Changes
|
Excluding
Currency
Changes2
|
Net earned premiums3
|
0.8 %
|
0.3 %
|
Adjusted net investment income4
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
Total benefits and expenses
|
0.9
|
0.5
|
Adjusted earnings
|
(1.6)
|
(2.0)
|
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
3.9
|
3.5
|
1
|
Refer to previously defined adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share.
|
2
|
Amounts excluding currency changes were determined using the same foreign currency exchange rate for the current period as the comparable period in the prior year, which eliminates dollar-based fluctuations driven solely from currency rate changes.
|
3
|
Net of reinsurance
|
4
|
Refer to previously defined adjusted net investment income.
- Operating ratios are used to evaluate the Company’s financial condition and profitability. Examples include: (1) Ratios to total adjusted revenues, which present expenses as percentage of total revenues and (2) Ratios to total premium, including benefit ratio. Operating ratios include: Benefit Ratio and Expense Ratio.
- New annualized premium sales are sometimes referred to as new sales or sales. An operating measure that is not reflected on the Company’s financial statements. New annualized premium sales generally represent annual premiums on policies and riders the Company sold and incremental increases from policy conversions that would be collected over a 12-month period assuming the policies remain in force for that entire period. For Aflac Japan, new annualized premium sales are determined by applications submitted during the reporting period. For Aflac U.S., new annualized premium sales are determined by applications that are issued during the reporting period. Policy conversions are defined as the positive difference in the annualized premium when a policy upgrades in the current reporting period. The Company believes that this metric is a key indicator of the Company’s future source of earnings.
- Premium persistency is the percentage of premiums remaining in force at the end of a period, usually one year, and presented on a trailing 12-month average basis. For example, 95% persistency would mean that 95% of the premiums in force at the beginning of a period are still in force at the end of the period. The Company believes that this metric is a key driver of in force levels, which is a key measure of the size of the Company’s business and future sources of earnings.
- difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy, including inflation
- defaults and credit downgrades of investments
- global fluctuations in interest rates and exposure to significant interest rate risk
- concentration of business in Japan
- limited availability of acceptable Japanese yen-denominated investments
- foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate
- differing interpretations applied to investment valuations
- significant valuation judgments in determination of expected credit losses recorded on the Company’s investments
- decreases in the Company’s financial strength or debt ratings
- decline in creditworthiness of other financial institutions
- the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified sales associates, brokers, employees, and distribution partners
- deviations in actual experience from pricing and reserving assumptions
- ability to continue to develop and implement improvements in information technology systems and on successful execution of revenue growth and expense management initiatives
- interruption in telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems, or a failure to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity or privacy of sensitive data residing on such systems, and uncertainty regarding the impact of the incident involving unauthorized access to the Company’s network in June 2025
- subsidiaries’ ability to pay dividends to the Parent Company
- inherent limitations to risk management policies and procedures
- operational risks of third-party vendors
- tax rates applicable to the Company may change
- failure to comply with restrictions on policyholder privacy and information security
- extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation by governmental authorities
- competitive environment and ability to anticipate and respond to market trends
- catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, as a result of climate change, epidemics, pandemics, tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, war or other military action, major public health issues, terrorism or other acts of violence, and damage incidental to such events
- ability to protect the Aflac brand and the Company’s reputation
- ability to effectively manage key executive succession
- changes in accounting standards
- level and outcome of litigation or regulatory inquiries
- allegations or determinations of worker misclassification in the United States
Source link
Leave a Reply