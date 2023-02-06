National

After 2 Failed Attempts Will Delhi Get Its Mayor Today

MCD Mayoral Election Live Updates: Who is Shelly Oberoi?

-Shelly Oberoi contested MCD polls for the first time from ward 86— East Patel Nagar (New Delhi).

-Oberoi (39) is an Assistant Professor in University of Delhi

-In the MCD polls, she had registered victory from former Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf.





