After 2 Years, Election Body Decides To Go For Re-Polling As PoK Candidates Contested

The move came hours before the election results were to be declared after there were complaints about the nationality of Somia Sadaf and Shazia Begum.

The re-polling will be held today.

Srinagar: The election authorities on Monday decided to go for re-polling for the Jammu and Kashmir local body elections as two Pakistani nationals managed to contest the DDC election in December 2020. Re-polling for Drugmulla and Hajin council seats will be held today.

Drugmulla in Kupwara district and Hajin in Banidpora district are reserved for women. In both seats, two Pakistani nationals managed to contest the DDC election in December 2020.

According to the probe, both women were found to be residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They had married militants and entered Kashmir with their spouses illegally as part of the government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered militants in 2010, the report said.



