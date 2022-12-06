After AIIMS, Around 6000 Attempts Made To Hack ICMR Website, Data Secured

Days after AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, hackers tried to attack ICMR website over 6000 times but were not successful.

New Delhi: Days after a ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi, attackers tried to hack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), not just once or twice but around 6000 times. As per a report by NDTV, these hacking attempts in thousands were made on November 30.

The IP address, a unique address that identifies a device on the internet, was traced to a blacklisted IP based in Hong Kong. The ICMR website couldn’t be hacked due to the updated firewall and enhanced security measures by the top medical body, NDTV report said.

FIRST AIIMS, THEN SAFDARJUNG AND NOW ICMR

Delhi’s premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences was subject to a ransomware attack last month, affecting all almost sections of the hospital. The AIIMS Delhi servers were down for over 10 days, suggesting the severity of the attack which affected many services in the hospital.

On December 4, the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, which is opposite AIIMS, faced a cyber attack as well, but the damage was not as severe compared with the attack on AIIMS. Medical Superintendent Safdarjung Hospital Dr BL Sherwal told NDTV, “There was a cyberattack. Our server was also down in November for a single day, but data was secured. It was handled by IT, National informatics Centre (NIC) which revived the systems.”

Sherwal further said that the cyber attack wasn’t ransomware. Another official from the hospital said that IP was blocked.

