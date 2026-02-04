Apollo Tyres, the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Har Safar Mein Dum Hai’. Featuring cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar alongside Team India cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,

Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh in official Team India jerseys, the campaign is anchored by a

deeply emotional brand film that celebrates Indian cricket’s enduring spirit and its commonality with

the ethos at Apollo Tyres.

Set to A R Rahman’s iconic anthem Maa Tujhe Salaam, and directed by ace filmmaker Abhinay

Deo, the film traces the actual journeys of these four cricketers since their childhood, and their

families who have gone to extraordinary lengths to turn their dreams into reality, keeping national

pride at the forefront of every endeavour. It celebrates not just the dream of representing India, but

the standards, discipline and resilience required to earn, uphold and live up to that honour.

The film traces the transformation of them as children with audacious dreams into athletes who now

wear the India jersey, carrying the hopes of a billion hearts onto the world stage, not just through

talent, but through a lifelong commitment to being the best.

Running parallel through the narrative is the presence of legendary cricketer and Apollo Tyres brand

ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar. As the inspiration for generations of cricketers and millions of

Indians, he represents the enduring legacy, values and benchmarks that continue to define Indian

cricket.

Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/D_RJhCZNNT8

“This campaign reflects a core belief at Apollo Tyres that excellence is built through resilience,

discipline and consistency,” said Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo

Tyres Ltd. “Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is our tribute to the Indian spirit, and to the unyielding

commitment it takes to be the best at what you do.”

Sharing the creative perspective, Simran Kanwar who wrote the script and screenplay along with

conceptualising the Ad film, said, “Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is not just about beginning a journey, it is

about the relentless pursuit of excellence. It may be the only ad film to bring together some of the

world’s finest sportsmen from a single sport into one film, set to Maa Tujhe Salaam, our cricket

anthem. Together, these elements make the film truly iconic, capturing the spirit, pride and standards

that define greatness at a global level.”

Speaking about the film, Devajit Saikia, Secretary, The Board of Control for Cricket in India

(BCCI), said, “This film authentically captures the spirit of Indian cricket. It reflects the hard work,

sacrifice and endurance required to represent the country at the highest level. The BCCI is proud to

partner with Apollo Tyres, a brand that understands the importance of nurturing talent and celebrating

the journey from grassroots ambition to world class mastery.”

Udyan Ghai, Group Head, Marketing, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “the campaign is a strong articulation

of Apollo Tyres’ brand philosophy, reinforcing its positioning around performance, endurance and

reliability across its product portfolio. Drawing parallels with Indian cricket’s journey from India to the

world, the film reflects Apollo Tyres’ own evolution as a global brand while strengthening its emotional

connection with consumers.”