After Bengaluru, Water Crisis Hits Visakhapatnam As Water Level In Several Reservoirs Deplete Amid Heatwave

Visakhapatnam Water Crisis: To meet the daily requirements, Vizag needs 80 million gallons (MGD) of water and many industrial units also require 50 MGD water supply.

Visakhapatnam Water Crisis: After Bengaluru, now the water crisis has hit Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as a number of reservoirs are running dry amid ongoing heatwave. Moreover, the water level in these reservoirs from where it is sourced has been depleting fast in the city. Among other areas, PM Palem area has been reeling under water shortage and other areas such as Shivajipalem, Maddilapalem, Seethammadhara, and MVP are receiving less water in comparison to the requirements.

To meet the daily requirements, Vizag needs 80 million gallons (MGD) of water and many industrial units like Steel Plants, APIIC, Gangavaram Port, and NTPC require 50 MGD water supply. Moreover, the GVMC officials make sure the collection of 130 MGD water from the various reservoirs from distribution in different localities.

Not just the drinking water, the water supply shortage is also affecting crucial industries in the city. Out of 90 MGD sourced from the Yelur Reservoir, 50 MGD is given for public needs, 30 MGD for steel plants, and 10 MGD for industries like APIIC, Gangavaram Port, and NTPC.

To address the problem of drinking water shortage, 40 MGD is taken from other reservoirs such as Raiwada, Mudasarlova, Tatipudi, Gambhiram, and the Gosthani River.

The water shortage is caused because of the lack of rain along with the early onset of summer season and intense heatwave.

The water levels in Yeleru Reservoir, which is considered to be the city’s primary water source, have also dropped to the point where water is no longer flowing into the canal. In the midst of these developments, the GVMC has installed ten motors for pumping water from the reservoir into the canal.

However, despite these efforts, the reservoir’s water level has dropped to 69.09 metres, a worrying sign. Officials are afraid that the current water crisis many intensify if the situation continues this way.







