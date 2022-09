As this year Durga Pujo been started from Sept 1, different photography clubs started to celebrate this year pujo with Agomoni Shoots.

Pixellence a photography group consists of Gautam Charui,Subhankar Das,Kaushik Biswas,Dibyajit Seth,Raima Chakraborty,Piyali Basak,Mua Sana Chakraborty,Diya Pal,Arpita Paul,Joy Karmakar & so on people done their Agomoni Shoot at Ahiritola Ghat with different models and mua of the tollywood industry.