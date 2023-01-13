Home

After CNN, Another American Media Giant SACKS Massive Number of Employees. Read Details

This comes days after tech giant Amazon and several other companies announced to layoff thousands of employees.

Layoff News: Amid the big layoff season, media giants NBC News and MSNBC have sacked employees in “double digits”. If reports are to be believed, the number of impacted workers could be around 75.

The layoffs came after NBC News president Noah Oppenheim moved on, and his duties were split among three top executives. “After 5 years at NBC News, today I got laid off. It’s been a helluva run. I am so grateful for the relationships I have built and the reporting we have produced,” tweeted Ezra Kaplan, business and tech producer for the network.

Earlier last month, a tweet from CNN’s reporter claimed that the channel’s top boss Chris Licht informed its staff about layoffs in an all-staff memo. “CNN would notify a limited number of people, largely some of its paid contributors today and the impacted employees tomorrow, the tweet informed”, the tweet quoted Licht as saying.

For the unversed, the media industry is hit by cost-cutting measure including layoffs as the ad market is decelerating. an Axios report showed. Recently, several media organisation anounced layoffs, hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures.



