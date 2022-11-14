On Monday police dug out the skeletal remains of a man’s body, that was reported missing 4 years ago.

After Delhi Murder Case, Another Mutilated Body Of Man Found In A 6 -Feet Deep Pit 4 Years Later (Image: IANS)

Ghaziabad: The gruesome and gory murder of 26-year-old Shradha Walker in Delhi has left the nation in utter disbelief and shocked. Another such brutal murder was unearthed today in Ghaziabad after an investigation was culminated after a span of 4 years. On Monday police dug out the skeletal remains of a man’s body, that was reported missing 4 years ago, and arrested his wife and neighbour.

The woman, who identified as Savita, had filed missing report of her husband in September 2018 and later deflected the blame on his younger brother, according to a report by NDTV.

SHOT IN THE HEAD, HANDS CHOPPED

During questioning, the neighbor, Arun, told the police that he has been in a relationship with Savita since 2017. According to news agency, IANS, Arun told the police that Savita was also physically assaulted by her husband over their illicit relation

Reportedly, both of them had dug a pit approximately 6-7 feet deep days before actually killing him. Chandravir was shot in the head by Arun, after which he chopped his hand off with an axe and dumped the limb in a forested area, reported IANS.

Finally, they buried the body in the dugged out pit and covered it with cement.

The Crime Branch, while working on Chandravir’s case, reached out to his daughter to collect more information on the matter. The daughter told the police that “a neighbouring uncle frequently visits our home”. She also expressed her suspicion on that individual.

The skeletal remains have been sent for postmortem and DNA test.



