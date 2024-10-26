Home

News

After Delhi, this state introduces odd-even scheme and it is not due to pollution; know reason, date and timings

This rule applies to both private and government vehicles based on the final digit of their registration numbers – odd numbers on odd dates, and even numbers on even dates.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Sikkim is experiencing its first snowfall of the season, attracting an influx of tourists to Gangtok. In response, the Sikkim government has implemented an “Odd-Even” traffic rule effective from November 5, 2024, to help alleviate congestion. Enforced under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, this rule applies to both private and government vehicles based on the final digit of their registration numbers—odd numbers on odd dates, and even numbers on even dates.

The regulation covers Gangtok’s municipal limits, specifically along the National Highway between Mayfair Fatak and GICI, Zero Point, during peak traffic times: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM. A grace period from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM allows unrestricted movement, providing flexibility for varied travel needs. This new rule aims to facilitate smoother transit for both residents and the growing number of tourists enjoying the season’s snowfall.

Key routes like the Indira Bye-Pass and Northern Bye-Pass within Gangtok are not included in the regulation. Emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, are also exempt to ensure uninterrupted services. Additionally, the rule is not enforced on 2nd and 4th Saturdays, Sundays, and government-approved holidays, offering unrestricted movement on these days.

According to an official letter from the State Home Department, senior officials, such as those at the level of Additional Secretary and above, will be exempt from this restriction. These exempted officials will receive special red exemption stickers from the department’s protocol section. Officials below the rank of Joint Secretary who require exemptions are instructed to submit requests by October 26, with justifications for consideration by higher authorities.

The Odd-Even scheme

Delhi introduced the odd-even vehicle scheme in 2016, using license plate numbers to restrict vehicle use based on dates: cars with odd-numbered plates are allowed on odd dates, while even-numbered plates are permitted on even dates. Aimed at reducing carbon emissions from non-electric vehicles, the scheme usually launches during winter when Delhi’s air pollution spikes. However, experts have questioned its effectiveness, noting it primarily affects private car users without significantly lowering pollution.

According to Vivek Chattopadhyay from the Centre for Science and Environment, while Delhi’s air pollution typically starts rising in September and worsens by mid-October due to shifting weather and lower wind speeds, the odd-even scheme may yield limited benefits with potential issues if used too early. He recommends its use only as a last resort, applied for short periods of four to six days in cases of severe pollution.











