Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalAfter Firing 50% Workforce, Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers
National

After Firing 50% Workforce, Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers

admin
By admin
0
70


No response has come from either Musk or Twitter to queries over the new wave of layoffs that started over the weekend. Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems.

After Firing 50% Workforce, Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers

New Delhi: Days after taking over Twitter and firing about 50 per cent of the workforce —  about 3,800 employees — fresh reports have suggested that Elon Musk has laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company.

“Contractors aren’t being notified at all, they’re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system,” tweeted Platformer’s Casey Newton.

“They heard nothing from their leaders,” he posted.

No response has come from either Musk or Twitter to queries over the new wave of layoffs that started over the weekend. Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems.

“One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows,” one manager posted in the company’s internal Slack messaging platform.

Following Twitter’s earlier layoffs, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their time sheets, Engadget reported.

(With agency inputs)




Published Date: November 14, 2022 8:13 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Customs Biggest 1-Day Catch As Mumbai Airport Seizes 61kg Gold Worth Rs 32Cr
Next article
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Only Two Indians in Team of The Tournament in T20 World Cup 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

After Firing 50% Workforce, Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers

admin
By admin
0
70


No response has come from either Musk or Twitter to queries over the new wave of layoffs that started over the weekend. Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems.

After Firing 50% Workforce, Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers

New Delhi: Days after taking over Twitter and firing about 50 per cent of the workforce —  about 3,800 employees — fresh reports have suggested that Elon Musk has laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company.

“Contractors aren’t being notified at all, they’re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system,” tweeted Platformer’s Casey Newton.

“They heard nothing from their leaders,” he posted.

No response has come from either Musk or Twitter to queries over the new wave of layoffs that started over the weekend. Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems.

“One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows,” one manager posted in the company’s internal Slack messaging platform.

Following Twitter’s earlier layoffs, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their time sheets, Engadget reported.

(With agency inputs)




Published Date: November 14, 2022 8:13 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Customs Biggest 1-Day Catch As Mumbai Airport Seizes 61kg Gold Worth Rs 32Cr
Next article
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Only Two Indians in Team of The Tournament in T20 World Cup 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677