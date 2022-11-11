After GRAP 4, Centre To Take Call On Lifting GRAP 3 Curbs Today

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.

Favourable wind speed improves Delhi air quality.

Delhi-NCR Pollution Updates: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will review the situation today to take a call on revoking the curbs in place in Delhi-NCR under the third stage (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The air pollution levels in the national capital came down to the “poor” category from “very poor” owing to a favourable wind speed at night, sporadic rains in adjoining states and a considerable drop in emissions from stubble burning.

