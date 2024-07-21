Home

After Haryana, THIS State To Give Reservation To Agniveers In Government Departments

A skill development scheme is being prepared to give employment-related training to Agniveers.

Patna, June 04 (ANI): The 3rd batch of Agniveer soldiers jubilate after the passing out parade at Gaur Drill Ground, BRC, Danapur in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Dehradun: According to a release issued by the Uttarakhand Government, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government is contemplating giving reservation to the Agniveers who return after completing four years in the Army to accommodate them in police and other government departments. The release issued at Dehradun says that a proposal to give reservation to Agniveers in police and other government departments is being finalised.

Along with this, a skill development scheme is also being prepared to give employment-related training to Agniveers for which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials to prepare a proposal in this regard as soon as possible.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is a state where youths enrol in the Army on a large scale, hence, the government will leave no stone unturned in employing Agniveers after they complete four years of service in the Army.

“The government wants that even after completing four years in the Army, Agniveers should get ample job and employment opportunities in the state. Retired Agniveers will be utilised in the service of the state so that they can also participate in the state’s development,” said Dhami adding that the Agniveers of the state who return after serving the country will be accommodated in various departments.

Dhami had announced on X that his government will accommodate the Agniveers in various departments of the state, including police, and will give them priority. He said that a provision for reservation will also be made for Agniveers and if required, a proposal to enact a law to accommodate Agniveers will also be brought in the Cabinet and placed in the assembly.

On July 17, the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment of constables, forest guards and jail wardens, along with quotas in other posts.

Saini said that the government will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh if any Agniveer wishes to set up their own business.

