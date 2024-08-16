Home

News

After Kolkata, Now Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning Home From Work, Body Found 9 Days Later In UP

This incident has come to light a week after a young doctor was brutally raped and murdered in West Bengal’s R G Kar.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Representational Image

A nurse was raped and killed while she was returning from a private hospital in Uttarakhand to her home near the Uttar Pradesh border. Leaving the hospital on July 30, CCTV footage captured her taking an e-rickshaw from Indra Chowk in Rudrapur. However, she never made it back to her residence on Kashipur Road in Bilaspur, Uttar Pradesh. After her sister reported her missing, authorities found her lifeless body eight days later on August 8 in an empty plot close to her home in Dibdiba village. The police initiated a post-mortem examination and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrator.

The police tracked down the suspect, Dharmendra, a daily wage laborer from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who was apprehended in Rajasthan. Dharmendra, allegedly intoxicated, stalked and assaulted the victim near her apartment building. He then brutalized her, stole her belongings, and left her in the bushes.

Manjunath T C , Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent Of Police told The Indian Express, “On July 30, we received a missing person report… When we searched for her, we got to know that she had reached all the way to her village (before being attacked) in Uttar Pradesh. On August 8, we were informed about the body of a woman having been recovered from bushes in that area. It was soon confirmed that it was the body of the missing woman.

”The police further said that the accused is a drug addict and did not know the woman. He stopped the woman after he notice that she was travelling alone. The nurse fought back but was ‘overpowered’; according to the police. She was sexually assaulted and strangled to death. After committing the crime, the accused took the woman’s belongings and ran away.

Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote on X, “What’s wrong with us as a country? Even as we are grappling with the inhuman brutality with which the lady doctor was raped and killed in Kolkata, now we have this report of a rape and brutal murder of a nurse in Uttarakhand.” What’s wrong with us as a country? Even as we are grappling with the inhuman brutality with which the lady doctor was raped and killed in Kolkata, now we have this report of a rape and brutal murder of a nurse in Uttarakhand.

https://t.co/NFkQWrr5YB — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) August 15, 2024

This heinous incident adds to the nationwide outcry following the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The 31-year-old’s body was discovered in the hospital’s seminar hall, intensifying concerns over women’s safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent such atrocities.

As the nation mourns these tragic losses, authorities are urged to prioritize the safety and security of citizens, particularly women, to prevent such grievous crimes from recurring.











