Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

After Lionel Messi, Mbappe decides to quit PSG, rejects extension

By: admin

Date:


Paris St Germain’s (PSG) star striker Kylian Mbappe has informed the club of his decision to decline the option of a one-year contract extension set to expire in June 2024, as reported by L’Equipe.

The French forward, who played a pivotal role in his nation’s 2018 World Cup triumph, communicated his intentions through a letter to the club, indicating that he may even be sold during the ongoing summer transfer window to avoid his departure on a free transfer.

Should Mbappe choose to honour the remaining year of his deal at PSG, he would gain the freedom to engage in negotiations and sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested club from January 2024 onwards. This development comes as a significant blow to PSG, who have already bid farewell to Lionel Messi after his two-year contract expired, leading him to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

The 24-year-old striker, who was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last season, ultimately chose to extend his stay at PSG. However, the Spanish giants, who had a reported bid of up to €200 million ( 1,779 crore) rejected in 2021, might reignite their interest in Mbappe following Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

Mbappe’s incredible rise to prominence began as a teenage prodigy, and since joining PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported fee of €180 million, he has consistently showcased his extraordinary talent. The Frenchman has played an instrumental role in PSG’s success, helping the club secure five Ligue 1 titles while consistently featuring as their all-time leading scorer.

Despite these achievements, the UEFA Champions League title has eluded Mbappe and PSG, adding to the speculation surrounding his future. As the world’s second-most expensive signing, trailing only Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona for €222 million ( 1,975 crore), Mbappe’s departure would mark a significant loss for PSG.

(With Reuters inputs)

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 01:51 PM IST



Source link

Previous article
RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook Cut Gorgeous Lavender Cake, Celebrate With ARMY
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights