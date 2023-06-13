After Lionel Messi, Mbappe decides to quit PSG, rejects extension

Paris St Germain’s (PSG) star striker Kylian Mbappe has informed the club of his decision to decline the option of a one-year contract extension set to expire in June 2024, as reported by L’Equipe.

The French forward, who played a pivotal role in his nation’s 2018 World Cup triumph, communicated his intentions through a letter to the club, indicating that he may even be sold during the ongoing summer transfer window to avoid his departure on a free transfer.

Should Mbappe choose to honour the remaining year of his deal at PSG, he would gain the freedom to engage in negotiations and sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested club from January 2024 onwards. This development comes as a significant blow to PSG, who have already bid farewell to Lionel Messi after his two-year contract expired, leading him to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.

The 24-year-old striker, who was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last season, ultimately chose to extend his stay at PSG. However, the Spanish giants, who had a reported bid of up to €200 million ( ₹1,779 crore) rejected in 2021, might reignite their interest in Mbappe following Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

Mbappe’s incredible rise to prominence began as a teenage prodigy, and since joining PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported fee of €180 million, he has consistently showcased his extraordinary talent. The Frenchman has played an instrumental role in PSG’s success, helping the club secure five Ligue 1 titles while consistently featuring as their all-time leading scorer.

Despite these achievements, the UEFA Champions League title has eluded Mbappe and PSG, adding to the speculation surrounding his future. As the world’s second-most expensive signing, trailing only Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona for €222 million ( ₹1,975 crore), Mbappe’s departure would mark a significant loss for PSG.

(With Reuters inputs)

Updated: 13 Jun 2023, 01:51 PM IST