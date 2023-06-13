After Lionel Messi, Mbappe decides to quit PSG, rejects extension

Paris St Germain’s (PSG) star striker Kylian Mbappe has informed the club of his decision to decline the option of a one-year contract extension set to expire in June 2024, as reported by L’Equipe.
