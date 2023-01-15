National

After Meerut, This City Changes Time for Class 1 to 8

admin
68Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 18 Second


  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh School Timing Update: After Meerut, This City Changes Time for Class 1 to 8

Lucknow on Sunday decided to change the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 in the city.

Uttar Pradesh School Timing Update: After Meerut, This City Changes Time for Class 1 to 8
Delhi private schools asked to remain closed till Jan 15 over cold wave.

Lucknow: Owing to the brutal cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow on Sunday decided to change the school timings for Classes 1 to 8 in the city. Classes will continue from 10 am and end at 3 pm. The order has been issued today, January 15, 2023.

It is important to note that there has been update regarding the closure of the school in the city yet. Not only Lucknow, Gorakhpur DM has announced that educational work for classes LKG-12th, at all schools in the district to remain closed on January 16 and 17

The schools that have scheduled pre-boards or practical exams can conduct exams from 10am-2pm.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 10:28 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories