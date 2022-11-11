After Meta, Twitter THIS Tech Company Starts Firing Employees

In the latest development, Amazon has started downsizing its non-profitable initiatives amid the growing economic downturn.

Amazon.com Inc is undertaking a review of its unprofitable businesses, including the devices unit that houses voice assistant Alexa, to cut costs.

Amazon Layoffs: First, it was Twitter, followed by Meta and now it’s Amazon. It seems the tech employees’ ”ache din” are past them as several companies are going for layoffs amid a global economic slowdown. In the latest development, Amazon has started downsizing its non-profitable initiatives amid the growing economic downturn.

The company had just announced a hiring freeze last week, as per an internal memo sent out by a top executive.

Jamie Zhang, a software engineer working at Amazon posted on LinkedIn informing his connections that he had been laid off from the company. According to a LinkedIn post by a former employee, the entire robotics team had been handed pink slips. As per data from LinkedIn, at least 3,766 people are employed by the Robotics division of the company. It is not clear how many of the 3,766 employees were let go.

In a post, Zhang wrote, “My 1.5yrs tenure at Amazon Robotics AI came to an end in a surprising layoff (our entire robotics team was gone!) It was a great journey to work alongside the amazing leaders and engineers, and for my part to help build out large-scale distributed systems via AWS for our robotics CI / CD pipelines. Thank you all for making me a better software engineer in the process. For the new chapter, I am open to both local (CO) and US remote opportunities for software engineering positions. Referrals and direct messages are most welcome!”

Furthermore, a Wall Street Journal report claims that the company has instructed staff working in some of its unprofitable units to find jobs elsewhere because their projects might shut down or be suspended soon.

Last week, the e-commerce giant had announced in an internal memo that the company would start a hiring freeze due to the macroeconomic environment.

As per Bloomberg report, Amazon became the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year.



