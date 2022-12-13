After Microsoft & Amazon, This Company Sacks More Than 4,000 Employees

Layoff News: Some laid off employees asked for tips on new jobs, while some sought information about the severance packages.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is aiming to lay off at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations

New Delhi: Joining the layoff trend 2022, networking major Cisco has reportedly started to sack more than 4,000 employees or 5 per cent of its workforce. Earlier last month, it was reported that Cisco is gearing up to lay off over 4,000 employees in a “rebalancing” act while “rightsizing certain businesses”.

Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco, did not divulge any detail on laying off employees, saying he would “be reluctant to go into a lot of detail here until we’re able to talk to them. I would say that what we’re doing is rightsizing certain businesses”. “You can just assume that we’re going to — we’re not actually — there’s nothing that’s a lower priority, but we are rightsizing certain businesses,” he told the analysts.

‘IMPACTED BY LAYOFFS’

Taking to TheLayoff.com and Blind portal, impacted workers shared about their job cuts at the company. “Impacted by Cisco layoffs! Looking for immediate (software engineering) referrals. Any help would be sincerely appreciated. Thanks,” an affected employee said on Blind, an anonymous community app for the workplace.

EXTENSIVE SUPPORT, GENEROUS SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO LAID OFF EMPLOYEES

Reports claimed that some laid off employees asked for tips on new jobs, while some sought information about the severance packages. Meanwhile, in a statement, Cisco said,”We didn’t take this decision lightly, and we will offer those impacted extensive support, including generous severance packages”.

Earlier in the day, online education company for developers and IT professionals, Pluralsight, which was recently valued at more than $1 billion announced to lay off 20 per cent of its global workforce, about 400 employees.

CEO Aaron Skonnard said in an email to employees he owns this outcome and “take full responsibility for the decisions that got us here”. “I’ve spoken to all of you this year about the challenging economic environment we’re operating in and how it has affected our business performance,” he wrote.



