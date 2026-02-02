Home

After months of tensions over trade and tariffs, Trump speaks with PM Modi; read details here

US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, a day before External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar, begins a visit to the United States of America. “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi,” US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a social media post. “STAY TUNED,” he added, without giving further details. The brief announcement triggered interest across India and the US, where the relationship draws close attention in diplomatic, political and business circles. No readout was issued by either governments yet. The call appeared to be the first between the two leaders this year. They are believed to have spoken about 10 times since last summer. India and the US are negotiating a trade deal. Officials say talks appear to be in the final phase. The discussions have focused on market access, tariffs and supply chains. In recent public comments, Trump has praised PM Modi and his leadership. In November, Trump said he intended to travel to India this year. A US Presidential visit is expected in connection with the QUAD summit. Earlier on Monday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that EAM Jaishankar will visit the US this week. He will take part in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The Ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in critical minerals,” the MEA said in a media statement. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar will also meet senior members of the US administration, the MEA said. No details were provided on the schedule or agenda of those meetings. The timing of Trump’s call, coming just ahead of EAM Jaishankar’s visit, underscored the steady pace of high-level engagement between the two countries. It also coincided with intensified talks on trade and strategic supply chains. Critical minerals have emerged as a central issue in bilateral discussions.