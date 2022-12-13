After Morgan Stanley, This Major Investment Bank Plans to Sack Around 400 Employees

Layoffs at Goldman Sachs were considered after chief executive David Solomon unveiled plans to scale back its “Main Street” banking ambitions.

New Delhi: Days after multinational investment company Morgan Stanley laid off over 1,500 employees, another major investment bank has announced that it is planning to cut at least a few hundred more jobs, reported Bloomberg Law on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The mutinational investment firm, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is aiming to lay off at least 400 positions from its loss-making retail banking operations as it restructures its struggling consumer business and braces for an uncertain economy in the year ahead, added the report.

As per a report in the Financial Times, Goldman is also planning to stop offering personal loans through its Marcus-branded retail banking platform, the people added. Personal loans, primarily for debt consolidation, were one of the first consumer products launched by Goldman in 2016.

The report further stated that the layoffs at Goldman were considered after chief executive David Solomon unveiled plans to scale back its “Main Street” banking ambitions. The job cuts would be in addition to the annual cull of underperforming employees that Goldman typically conducts each year. The exact number of cuts in the consumer unit is still being decided, added the Financial Times report.

Global banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, have reduced their workforce in recent months as a dealmaking boom on Wall Street has fizzled out due to high interest rates and soaring inflation. Earlier in September, news agency Reuters has reported that Goldman Sachs planned to cut jobs after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic.



