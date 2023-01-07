After Noida, Another Leopard Enters Into Local News

After leopard scare in Noida housing society, the wild cat was safely caught from a house in Aligargh.

After Noida, Another Leopard Enters Into Local’s Home In Aligarh; Rescued | WATCH

Aligarh: Leopard scare is on a rise as reports continue to follow on leopard spotting in residential areas specially in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan. After a leopard was spotted in Noida housing society, another capture of the big cat was made in Aligarh’s Jawan village today. A feline had entered the home of a local resident in Aligarh today and immediately forest officials were rushed to the spot. Speaking to ANI, Sunita, whose residence the leopard entered said that the cat entered the house around 9.45am. She added that it tried to attack her but she managed to safe herself and locked the kitchen. It has damaged lights, inverter &water motor in the room it remained.

“We were informed that a Leopard had entered the house of a local resident named Prem Kumar. The rescue team of Aligarh Forest Department reached the spot & cordoned off the area, ” said Diwakar Vashisht, District Forest Officer-Aligarh.

Later, the wild cat was safely rescued from the home by forest department.

Watch Video Of Leopard Safely Rescued From Aligarh Home

News agency ANI tweeted a video of a leopard being taken away by the forest department from inside a resident’s home in Jawan village, Aligarh on Saturday.

Leopard safely rescued from a house in the Jawan village of Aligarh, after the feline entered it earlier today

According to Forest official, 3 people from the family were trapped inside but were later brought out safe. Teams of SOS Agra have also arrived for the rescue operation & Etawah Lion Safari will joined them as well.

Earlier in the week, a leopard like creature was spotted in Ajnara Le Garden society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The operation wherein hydraulic cranes, goats (to be used as bait)cages and tranquilisers, net were brought to find the big elusive cat. Wildlife SOS teams and forest officials reached the spot to undertake the operation in the under-construction wing of the housing society. The residents are still reeling in fear as the feline continues to be on loose.

Why are Leopards entering residential areas?

Offlate, there has been an increase of leopards entering the urban spaces. Multiple incidents of these wild cats entering residential areas, homes have been reported. A woman was even seriously injured after she was attacked by the cat in one such -urban-wildlife encounter.

But why are these cats wandering into urban spaces? The decreasing forest areas across the country has given rise to concrete jungles, which leads to the entry of wild animals into human settlements. Tourists go deep inside the forests and reserves, and interfere with the wildlife by playing loud music and carrying lighting equipment, which scares the animals who come towards the cities due to fear.



