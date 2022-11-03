After Noida, Will Delhi Close Schools, Colleges As Air Quality Dips? Major Announcement Expected Tomorrow

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: As the air quality in the national capital turned ‘severe’, officials at the Delhi government said Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of curbs on polluting activities under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, officials said on Thursday.Also Read – Delhi-NCR: Air Quality Plummets, People Report Breathing Issues, Burning Eye

The order from the Delhi government stated that the city government may take a call on the closure of educational institutions, non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis. Also Read – Will Delhi Schools be Closed If Air Quality Deteriorates? Check What Minister Gopal Rai Has to Say

Decision likely on work from home

Apart from school and college closing decisions, the Central and state governments may also decide on permitting work from home. Also Read – Delhi Govt Appeals People To WFH, Use Car Pool, Report Construction Work Amid Alarming AQI

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the “severe plus” category as the share of stubble burning in the national capital’s PM2.5 pollution soared to 38 per cent amid stagnant conditions and favourable transport-level wind speed.

Plying of diesel vehicles banned

As Delhi stands at the edge of a public health emergency, the Commission of Air Quality Management on Thursday directed authorities to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

However, BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services are exempted, according to an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

An AQI of above 400 is considered “severe” and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

With the pollution levels worsening, the CAQM had directed authorities on Saturday to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, barring essential projects, and other curbs under the third stage of the GRAP.