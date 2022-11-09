After Paid Blue Tick Twitter Likely To Make THIS BIG Change Reports

A lot of changes are being made regarding Twitter.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 4, 2022, a phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo shown in the background, in Washington, DC. Twitter said it will start laying off employees on November 4, 2022, as the new billionaire owner Elon Musk moves quickly after his big takeover to make the messaging platform financially sound. (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

San Francisco: A lot of changes are being made regarding Twitter. Earlier there was news that the blue tick user would have to pay a charge to Twitter. Now another piece of news is coming in which it is said that “all users may have to pay to access Twitter”. Elon Musk has taken many decisions in recent times. But, if a charge is announced for all users, then a lot will change from this. A report by Platformer states that Musk is planning to charge subscription fees from most users.

It has been told in the report that most or all users may have to pay for using Twitter. Whereas for Twitter Blue, users will have to pay a separate subscription fee. With Twitter Blue, users will be given blue ticks and other additional features.

PLANNING HAS BEEN DISCUSSED IN A MEETING: SOURCES

This idea has been discussed in a recent meeting with the employees of the company. The report further states that users will be able to use Twitter only for a limited time in a month. After the end of the limited time, users will have to take a company plan.

Users will be able to use Twitter only after taking this plan. Right now, it is not clear when this plan will be implemented. Musk has not said anything about this in public. Currently, the engineers of Twitter are working on the blue subscription. Because of this, if the platform is planning to take money from all the users, then it will not happen at the moment.

Let us tell you that Musk has just released a Twitter Blue subscription in many countries. However, it has not yet been released for all users. But, Musk has also made it clear that it will be released to all users in less than a month.



