After Protests, Aspirants Plan to Move Supreme Court With Fresh Plea. Here’s What They Demand

UPSC Extra Attempt Latest Update: The anxious students said they lost attempts amid Covid as they couldn’t prepare that’s why they want extra attempts.

UPSC Extra Attempt Trends on Twitter

UPSC Extra Attempt: After holding a day-long protest, the aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam on Wednesday said they are planning to move the Supreme Court with a fresh plea, demanding another attempt for UPSC exams. Notably, they have been demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam for quite some time now. The stressful and anxious candidates pointed out that thousands of other aspirants had earlier gathered at exam centres for the UPSC Mains exam in 2021, when there were still Covid restrictions in place. They said that the health of the students and their families was at risk. Students who tested Covid-positive were debarred from writing the exam and there were no separate arrangements made for them either.

“We lost attempts amid Covid as we couldn’t prepare that’s why we want extra attempts. These extra attempts were given to students appearing for other exams”, the candidates told news agency ANI.

Another protester said SSC (GD) and Agniveer candidates were allowed extra attempts to clear the exams, then “why can’t they make similar provision for us?”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police detained the UPSC civil service aspirants who were protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam. However, the police later released all the protesters.

In a video shared on social media, the policemen can be seen chasing and lifting the students before detaining them.

“Protest by UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi last night | The group had applied for NOC/permission to protest. However, the same was rejected. Announcements were made using loud hailer asking the protesters to disperse,” DCP Central district Shweta Chauhan was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The protesting aspirants claim that Covid pandemic has affected their preparations and many were unable to appear for the exam for the last two years. They have also been demanding age relaxation for the UPSC exam claiming they lost two important years because of Covid wave in India.

UPSC के छात्र अपने माँगों के समर्थन में धरने पर बैठे हैं और मोदी जी की पुलिस उनको लाठी के दम पर उठाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

BJP का मतलब जुर्म और अत्याचार। pic.twitter.com/off46rfWnX — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) December 20, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains UPSC aspirants protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt for the exam. pic.twitter.com/rwakDKcy8q — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Aspirants of SSC GD which comes under the DOPT ministry got relaxation in age as well attempt then why @DoPTGoI is ignoring UPSC Aspirants?#UPSCExtraAttempt — Archit Gupta (@Architguptajii) December 21, 2022

According to the protesters, the Centre should allow one more attempt as 18 states have already given the nod for the same.



