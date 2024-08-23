After RDA And UDFA, FAIMA Calls Off Strike Following SC Directive

Odisha: On SIM box racket, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda says, “In the SIM box case, our team has returned from Ranchi after conducting the raid. The accused had taken a house on rent and he had set up 5 SIM boxes, 222 SIM cards were operational. All together, from Bhubaneswar Cuttack and Ranchi we have seized 17 SIM boxes and 678 operational SIM cards so far… We have collected CDR (Call Detail Record) details of some SIMs and we are analysing them…” (22.08)