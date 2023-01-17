Home

After Shehnaaz Gill, Yami Gautam Loses Her Cool At Paparazzi, Watch Viral Clip

Yami Gautam got angry on paps as one of the shutterbugs started shouting when she came for a pose. Watch the clip.

Actress Yami Gautam is a chirpy person in real and has got a cool personality. Recently, she lost her cool while speaking to paparazzi. On Monday evening, Yami was spotted at a salon in Mumbai where she had gone for a haircut. She was greeted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out of the salon. A Thursday actress lost her cool when she heard one of the paps shouting while taking photos. She asked who was shouting. ‘Shout kaun kar raha tha pehle yeh batao,’ Yami asked, to which the paparazzi responded saying, ‘Mam koi bahar ka tha.’

Yami Gautam again asked the same question to confirm before getting clicked. For the salon visit, Yami wore a baggy denim jacket with black trousers.

Watch Yami Gautam’s videos here:

A few days ago Shehnaaz Gill silenced a few paps while interacting with reporters on the set of her show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She pointed out at the paparazzi and asked them to keep silent while she was talking. Shehnaaz said, “Listen, this is disrespect to the other, jo bol raha hai. Listen, and unko bol ki chup raho (this is disrespect to the person speaking, listen and tell them to keep quiet).”

On the work front, Yami Gautam has powerful projects like Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG2 and Dhoom Dham among other unannounced projects.



